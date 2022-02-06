LP: Nigeria more divided, worse under APC 

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, on Sunday lamented that, Nigeria has been more divided and worsened under the rule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abure accused APC of deceit and called on Nigerians to reject the party which he said has thrown Nigeria into economic crisis.

Abure, who spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the inauguration of a 24-member State Working Committee of LP, accused President Muhammadu Buhari and APC of failing to fulfill their promises on insecurity, fight against corruption and economic development.

He expressed concern that natural resources, minerals, were being exploited by foreigners with active collaboration from people in Buhari’s government.

“Ondo State has a huge deposit of bitumen and we still import bitumen for construction of roads.

“Even with the oil that we have , you can see the paradox where we have crude oil, we export it at a lower rate and we refine the product at a higher rate.

“This shows the level of leadership that we have and therefore we believe that it’s the only Labour Party that can work for the people of Nigeria.”

Abure added: “Before 2015, we could buy fish of hundred naira and you would cook a pot of soup, today as we speak you can’t get fish of five hundred naira.

“Before 2015, people thought that APC will be the solution, people thought that President Muhammadu Buhari will be the solution in spite of the change mantra, as at today I want to believe that the country is worse.”

Abure charged the newly inaugurated Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party, headed by Ashade Michael Oluseyi, to contribute to the development of the party in the state, South West and at the National level.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...