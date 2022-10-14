News

LP NWC endorses Presidential Campaign Council

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) has endorsed the list of Presidential Campaign Council released on Wednesday. There were reports of disagreement within the party and rejection of the list, which contained a total of 1, 234 members.

LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, who read the communiqué issued at the end of the expanded NWC meeting yesterday, which was attended by the party’s presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi, noted that the list has representations of Nigerians across all states, tribes and faith. Abure, however, acknowledged some omissions and misplacement of some names in the campaign council, but said such would be “corrected and a supplementary list released before the inauguration of the council. “Also (to be) corrected, is the inclusion of NCfront, NLC and TUC members in the campaign list.” He stated that the party is ready to prosecute next year’s general elections, adding that LP is consolidating to “establish a new Nigeria come May 29, 2023.

“We also further make it clear that the Labour Party enjoys a robust relationship with the new campaign council,” noting the party’s “commitment to gender, youth and social inclusion in all facets of its political aspects and operations.” The communiqué condemned the incessant attacks on Labour Party members and supporters during peaceful solidarity marches in some states, allegedly by the police, thugs of some political parties, or vigilante groups.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

EFCC INVESTIGATION: Court rules on Senator Dickson’s declared, verified assets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa has entered a judgment order in favour of former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, on the issue of assets he declared between 2007 and 2020. The former Governor when he was in the House of Representatives over 15 years ago, obtained loans from commercial banks […]
News

Don’t flout electricity tariff agreement, labour tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Organised Labour has cautioned the Federal Government against flouting the agreement entered with the FGN-Labour Committee on Electricity Tariff to freeze further increase of electricity tariff. This was coming as a reaction to a report in one of the national dailies on September 21, 2021 to the effect that electricity tariff would rise by over […]
News Top Stories

Ortom: I won’t return to APC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday denied a rumour making the rounds of his renewed plans to rejoin his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). He, however, described the rumour as unfounded and mischievous. The rumour came just as the APC in the state also said it has “received several calls from prospective defectors […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica