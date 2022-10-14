LP NWC endorses Presidential Campaign Council

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) has endorsed the list of Presidential Campaign Council released on Wednesday. There were reports of disagreement within the party and rejection of the list, which contained a total of 1, 234 members.

LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, who read the communiqué issued at the end of the expanded NWC meeting yesterday, which was attended by the party’s presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi, noted that the list has representations of Nigerians across all states, tribes and faith. Abure, however, acknowledged some omissions and misplacement of some names in the campaign council, but said such would be “corrected and a supplementary list released before the inauguration of the council. “Also (to be) corrected, is the inclusion of NCfront, NLC and TUC members in the campaign list.” He stated that the party is ready to prosecute next year’s general elections, adding that LP is consolidating to “establish a new Nigeria come May 29, 2023.

“We also further make it clear that the Labour Party enjoys a robust relationship with the new campaign council,” noting the party’s “commitment to gender, youth and social inclusion in all facets of its political aspects and operations.” The communiqué condemned the incessant attacks on Labour Party members and supporters during peaceful solidarity marches in some states, allegedly by the police, thugs of some political parties, or vigilante groups.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...