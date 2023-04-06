LP obtains order to inspect Abia guber poll documents

The Abia State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Umuahia yesterday granted the Labour Party prayers to join the People Democratic Party (PDP) for inspection of INEC documents on the March 18 election. The tribunal granted the prayers of the party and the Abia Governorelect, Dr Alex Otti, for joint inspection of the INEC documents with PDP and further directed INEC to avail it the certified true copy of all gubernatorial nomi nations from late Prof. Uche Ikonne to Okey Ahiwe. The documents would include official correspondences between the PDP and INEC on the nomination of PDP’s Abia deputy governorship candidate(s). Recall that the tribunal had earlier granted the prayers of the PDP and its candidate for the inspection of the materials used in the governorship election. The PDP and its candidate had approached the governorship tribunal to challenge the declaration of the LP candidate, Dr Alex Otti.

