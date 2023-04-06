LP obtains order to inspect Abia guber poll documents

The Abia State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Umuahia yesterday granted the Labour Party prayers to join the People Democratic Party (PDP) for inspection of INEC documents on the March 18 election. The tribunal granted the prayers of the party and the Abia Governorelect, Dr Alex Otti, for joint inspection of the INEC documents with PDP and further directed INEC to avail it the certified true copy of all gubernatorial nomi nations from late Prof. Uche Ikonne to Okey Ahiwe. The documents would include official correspondences between the PDP and INEC on the nomination of PDP’s Abia deputy governorship candidate(s). Recall that the tribunal had earlier granted the prayers of the PDP and its candidate for the inspection of the materials used in the governorship election. The PDP and its candidate had approached the governorship tribunal to challenge the declaration of the LP candidate, Dr Alex Otti.
Related Articles
UNFPA expands access to Fistula care in Sokoto
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), with funding from Global Affairs Canada, is implementing a three-year project on “Addressing Gaps in Gender Based Violence and Harmful Traditional Practices in Nigeria”. The goal of the project is to reduce the prevalence of Gender Based Violence (GBV), early child and forced marriage, obstetric fistula and female genital […]
Adamawa 2023: Fintiri’s Date with History
Many Nigerians expect incumbents to win election because of what has come to be known as power of incumbency. However, we have seen incumbents whose power of incumbency alone was not enough to deliver them at the polls. This and many more shows that Nigerians are becoming more and more aware of the powers that […]
Okowa uplifts entrepreneurial, skill training for 450 girl-child
ASABA Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has affirmed the commitment of his administration to the sustainable empowerment of women and the girl-child to engender the uplifting of family growth. The governor said 25 years after the Beijing Declaration, the girl-child was still grappling with issues of gender discrimination, crushing poverty, early/ forced marriage, […]