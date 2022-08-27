News

LP presidential candidate, Obi’s popularity giving opponents sleepless nights – CSO

Our Correspondent

The Coalition of Civil Society Against Electoral Violence (CCSAEV), has alleged that the growing popularity of the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, was giving some of his opponents sleepless nights.

According to the group, he development has pushed an unnamed presidential candidate into alleged campaigns of calumny against the former governor of Anambra State, as well as his millions of “Obi-dients” scattered across the country.

It noted that the claim by those they described as “enemies of the New Nigeria” movement, that Obi-dients are engaged in cyber-bullying, leaves much to be desired.

In a statement the group said: “We have observed that the organic support the candidate of the LP and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, is enjoying across the nation, is giving some of his opponents sleepless nights.

“Consequently, they have (allegedly) resorted to blackmail and campaign of calumny against him, in a bid to demoralise and weaken his chances of winning the 2023 presidential poll.

“One of the tools being deployed in that direction, is the wild and unsubstantiated allegations, that Obi-dients are disrespectful, unruly, and uncouth.”

The statement reads in full: “As a civil society watch dog against electoral violence in Nigeria, we received several formal and informal complaints from some Nigerians which claimed that the OBIdient movement who are the core supporters of H.E Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Nigeria, are unruly and intolerant.

“We therefore conducted an independent investigation to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the allegations.

“In the course of our investigation, some disturbing facts pointed to the desperation of a presidential candidate who is having sleepless nights over the popularity of Peter Obi’s followers among Nigerians.

“Hence the resort to very dubious and desperate measures to discredit Peter Obi at all cost.

“As a VSO, we have not endorsed any candidate for the 2023 presidential election but we are duty bound report our findings for the Nigeria populace to know exactly what this desperate politician is doing to his fellow candidate. Some of our findings are as follows:

“That the presidential candidate in question, out of desperation, simply deployed infiltration, disguise and extremism – all aimed at giving Peter Obi a bad name just to discredit him.

“The assignment is simple: ‘create enemies for Peter Obi and make people hate him”. Also hide his positive attributes and magnify his odds. The narrative is to reemphasize the imaginary stigma labelled on the Igbos as a secessionist tribe who are only looking for power to divide the country.

“Their mission is basically to; hide the fact that Peter Obi has supporters outside the Igbo tribe and make it look as if his supporters are mere Igbos with loyalty to IPOB not Nigeria.

“We therefore call on all Nigerians to ignore the recent campaign of calumny against Peter Obi and the Obidient movement as it is the handwork of a desperate presidential candidate who has lost touch with the people and is doing everything possible to discredit Peter Obi.”

 

Leave a Reply

