LP raises the alarm over underage, foreign voters

The Labour Party has raised a fresh alarm over an alleged plot by some political parties to use underage and foreign citizens as eligible voters in the coming elections. The party alleged that the plot is being perfected by some desperate politicians who are obviously trying to win by all means without following the laid down process as stipulated by the constitution.

Though the party didn’t mention the political parties or candidates involved in the alleged scheming, however, the party insisted that the right thing must be done. To this end, the party charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that such anti-democratic acts do not take place as it is against the Constitution of the country. The Director Administration of Labor Party Presidential Campaign Council, Mike Nwafor, yesterday in Awka, Anambra State said the party had been interfacing with the electoral commission to ensure that the plot would not be executed. He said: “We have been getting reports about underage and foreign registration, and we had to approach the Independent National Electoral Commission on that issue.

