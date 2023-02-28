News

LP stops PDP’s Elumelu as Ibori’s daughter wins

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu has failed in his bid to return to the lower chamber of the National Assembly. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was beaten by Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP) in Saturday’s Aniocha/Oshimili House of Representatives poll in Delta State.

Okolie polled 53,879 votes to stop Elumelu, who scored 33,456 votes. Elumelu had contested the PDP governorship primary but lost to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2015.

Meanwhile, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of former Delta State Governor James Ibori, won the Ethiope House of Representatives election. Erhiatake rose from the House of Assembly to win with 10,634 votes.

 

Igbakpa, a member of the House of Representatives representing the constituency on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), got 3,591 votes, with Halims Agoda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) placing third with 6,899 votes. Okolie, a former Director- General of the Direct Labour Agency (DLA), defected from the PDP to LP to realize his ambition

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN: FG’s earnings from oil, gas hit $25.37bn in 5 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Federal Government raked in a total of $25.37billion from crude oil and gas exports in the first five months of this year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. According to the apex   bank’s Economic Report for May 2022 published this month, the Federal Government earned $5.13 billion from […]
News

JUST IN: NBC fines radio house in Lagos N5m for hate speech

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined Nigeria Info 99.3FM Lagos the sum of N5 million. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was for providing its platform to be used to promote unverifiable and inciting views that can incite crime, public disorder. More details later…
News

UAE bars Air Peace’s flights to Dubai, stops flights from Nigeria

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stopped Air Peace inbound flights from Nigeria to the country as part of its COVID-19 measures. Air Peace in a statement, however, said flights bringing Nigerians back from UAE are not affected. Spokesman for Air Peace Stanley Oliseh said: “Normal flights shall resume when the restriction is lifted from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica