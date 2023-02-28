LP stops PDP’s Elumelu as Ibori’s daughter wins

The House of Representatives Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu has failed in his bid to return to the lower chamber of the National Assembly. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was beaten by Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP) in Saturday’s Aniocha/Oshimili House of Representatives poll in Delta State.

Okolie polled 53,879 votes to stop Elumelu, who scored 33,456 votes. Elumelu had contested the PDP governorship primary but lost to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2015.

Meanwhile, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of former Delta State Governor James Ibori, won the Ethiope House of Representatives election. Erhiatake rose from the House of Assembly to win with 10,634 votes.

Igbakpa, a member of the House of Representatives representing the constituency on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), got 3,591 votes, with Halims Agoda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) placing third with 6,899 votes. Okolie, a former Director- General of the Direct Labour Agency (DLA), defected from the PDP to LP to realize his ambition

