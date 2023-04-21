LP to Apapa: We’re not interested in out of court settlement

The Labour Party (LP) has told its suspended self-appointed Acting National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa that it was not interested in his fancied out of court settlement, with his group. Some members of the party had taken the National Chairman, Julius Abure and three others to an Abuja High Court, seeking their removal from office.

The court, on Thursday, reserved May 12 for ruling in the application. Since then, there have been media reports that the parties to the case is considering out of court settlement. But a statement by Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh said the proposal was in the imagination of the Apapa group. The statement accused Apapa of disinformation, lies and propaganda, adding that the, “camp went to town with a statement suggesting that the court upheld a restraining order against Abure and some other executive members of the party. It also said that an out of court settlement arrangement has been agreed upon.

‘‘But we are certainly not interested in their back-hand approach to peace. We would rather prefer to see the end of the matter in the court because all their claims can neither be proved nor substantiated. We are comforted by the fact that truth will always prevail at last.” LP which described the Apapa group as, “mercantile personalities and bunch of hustlers, who are very well compromised and working and will do anything for their paymasters,” alleged that the group through their recent activities showed that, “they are hirelings compromised by our political opponents to put spanners in the work of progress going on in the party.

“We have continued to warn our members and Nigerians that rodents have invaded our party and that we must ensure that they do not carry out their nefarious assignments.” It further stated that the April 18 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Asaba, was properly convened, adding that it was to avert further disruption of its activities and restore normalcy to the party. LP accused the Apapa group of violating the FCT High Court order it claimed to have obtained, “because the court didn’t give them the audacity to take laws into their hands by breaking into the office and making away with vital documents from the office and awarding themselves offices without the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC).”