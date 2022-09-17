LP to APC: No one had monopoly of violence

*Calls on inquiry into attack on members in Ebonyi

The Labour Party has condemned the attack on its members in Ebonyi State allegedly on the orders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led state government.

The Party in a statement Saturday by

the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, accused the APC of nurturing hidden cell groups to disturb the peace of the country.

The party said it was sad: “If the Nigeria police either knowingly or unintentionally allow government to rubbish the little gains it has been able to record in the minds of the people for a better professionalism.”

The Labour Party alleged that the APC-led Federal Government has moved all “Nigeria military hardware from various armouries to some APC control states with instructions to reduce Labour Party members through officially sponsored killing, banditry and murder.”

It called on the Inspector General of Police to institute an inquiry into the Ebonyi State attack on the supporters of LP and bring all those involved to face the law.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...