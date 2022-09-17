Politics

LP to APC: No one had monopoly of violence

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

*Calls on inquiry into attack on members in Ebonyi

The Labour Party has condemned the attack on its members in Ebonyi State allegedly on the orders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led state government.

The Party in a statement Saturday by
the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, accused the APC of nurturing hidden cell groups to disturb the peace of the country.

The party said it was sad: “If the Nigeria police either knowingly or unintentionally allow government to rubbish the little gains it has been able to record in the minds of the people for a better professionalism.”

The Labour Party alleged that the APC-led Federal Government has moved all “Nigeria military hardware from various armouries to some APC control states with instructions to reduce Labour Party members through officially sponsored  killing, banditry and murder.”

It called on the Inspector General of Police to institute an inquiry into the Ebonyi State attack on the supporters of LP and bring all those involved to face the law.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Uduaghan formally returns to PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Uduaghan, who was Delta State Governor for eight years in the build up to 2019 elections defected to the APC where he contested the senatorial seat and lost. There have been insinuations that […]
Politics

Tinubu/Shetima excellent choice for Nigeria – Wase

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC’s) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima as an excellent choice for Nigeria in the 2023 general election. Speaking when he received Asiwaju Pact With Citizens Campaign Organisation who […]
Politics Top Stories

Violence, intimidation stopped people from voting in 2019 –Jimi Agbaje

Posted on Author OLUDOTUN OSHUNRINADE

Mr. Jimi Agbaje contested as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State in 2015 and 2019 and lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on both occasions. However, the suave politician said he is not tempted to dump his party for the ruling party as some of his colleagues […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica