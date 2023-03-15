News

LP To PDP: Stop pressurising our guber candidate to step down

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna State has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop mounting pressure on its governorship candidate Jonathan Asake to step down from the race in favour of its candidate Isah Ashiru. Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, the Kaduna State Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party led by Coordinator Malachy Gwatiyap said the PDP should rather join forces with the LP to fight a common enemy at the polls.

Gwatiyap said Asake had no intention of stepping down for anyone. He said: “However, we are calling on the PDP to bury her pride, settle for her past glory and explore respectful ways of joining the people’s movement for a new breed of the political class that will birth a new Nigeria and restore hope in Kaduna State. “We call on all voters in all wards and polling units to disregard any rumour whether from politicians or religious groups claiming we are no longer in the race. It is mischief aimed at robbing Kaduna of its golden chance of being reclaimed from the hands of wolves.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Training, equipping Correctional inmates for the challenges ahead

Posted on Author Clement James

In Nigeria, and probably elsewhere, inmates of correctional centers are often looked at, and treated with contempt. Although many people believe that not all those in correctional centers committed crimes that necessitated the restriction of their freedom in such a manner, the impression about inmates in correctional centers remains that of disdain, scorn and derision. […]
News Top Stories

CBN: 17 banks seek approval to restructure 32,000 loans

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

17 Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country have sought permission from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restructure over 32,000 loans for individuals and businesses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate at the apex bank, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, disclosed this in her Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) personal […]
News Top Stories

Police Commission drops Naja’atu over APC’s complaint

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has withdrawn the appointment of Naja’atu Muhammad as one of the commissioners to monitor the conduct of police officers during the general election. The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) had protested against the appointment of the PSC North West coordinator, a former Director of  the Council, because […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica