LP To PDP: Stop pressurising our guber candidate to step down

The Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna State has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop mounting pressure on its governorship candidate Jonathan Asake to step down from the race in favour of its candidate Isah Ashiru. Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, the Kaduna State Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party led by Coordinator Malachy Gwatiyap said the PDP should rather join forces with the LP to fight a common enemy at the polls.

Gwatiyap said Asake had no intention of stepping down for anyone. He said: “However, we are calling on the PDP to bury her pride, settle for her past glory and explore respectful ways of joining the people’s movement for a new breed of the political class that will birth a new Nigeria and restore hope in Kaduna State. “We call on all voters in all wards and polling units to disregard any rumour whether from politicians or religious groups claiming we are no longer in the race. It is mischief aimed at robbing Kaduna of its golden chance of being reclaimed from the hands of wolves.”

