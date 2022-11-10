LP TO Tinubu: Come clean on alleged US conviction or quit

The media office of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has asked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu to clear himself of the allegation that he was convicted of drug and money launderingrelated offences in the United States. The office in a statement noted that there is a column in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination form seeking to know if candidates had ever been convicted by any court of law anywhere in the world. It added that withholding such information breaches the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended).

“In view of the fresh facts arising from the US court document, Nigeri- ns expect the electoral commission to demand a convincing response from the APC presidential candidate and to act on it accordingly without let or hindrance,” the statement added.

