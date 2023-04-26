LP To Tribunals: Disregard Letter From Apapa’s Faction On Obi’s Cases Against Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) has alleged of a plot by its breakaway group headed by Lamidi Apapa to scupper its suit challenging the declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February presidential poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The breakaway group had asked the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to dismiss all cases by the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi against Tinubu. Apapa had declared himself the LP National Chairman following a legal battle in the party. However, the LP chairmen in the 36 states disowned the factional leadership, backing Julius Abure as the National Chairman.

But in a statement yesterday, the LP’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh told the tribunal to disregard any letter from its suspended National Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade, withdrawing the petitions filed by its candidates.

The LP alleged that the suspended members, led by Apapa, a suspended Deputy National Chairman of the party, were moles planted to sabotage its efforts to offer Nigerians an alternative to “the clueless governance in the country”.

The LP accused the breakaway group of working to destroy the party. It added: “We are by this statement informing all arms of the judiciary, including the tribunals and courts to ignore the ignoble antics of these compromised suspended members of the party. We are also calling on the police, DSS and EFCC to arrest these enemies of democracy.

“Approaching the tribunals to withdraw all the cases lodged by LP candidates across the board is the height of subterfuge and treachery, and Nigerians will resist this ploy to plunge the nation into unnecessary turmoil.

“Their actions show that they are working against the party and that they are working to destroy the party. If they claim that they ave a problem with the national leadership of the party, will they also claim that they have a problem with the candidates of the party?

“What offence have the candidates of the party committed that they are now moving around to withdraw their matters from the tribunals? “The leadership of the LP is therefore calling on the tribunals to disregard any letter emanating from our suspended National Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade to the effect that all our cases are to be withdrawn.

“We are also calling on the presidential election tribunal to disregard such letters from these ex-officials of our party asking for the withdrawal of Obi’s petition.”