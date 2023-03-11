LP will be defeated as Obi will not be on ballot –Abia PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has said that the Labour Party (LP) in the state will face thorough defeat during the Governorship and the state House of Assembly elections. The PDP, in a statement signed by Michael Nwabueze for its Campaign Council in Abia, said that Abia people are aware that Mr Peter Obi, who made the majority of them vote for the LP on February 25, will not be on the ballot next Saturday and that they will troop out to vote for the PDP. The PDP Campaign Council berated LP in Abia for alleging that it (PDP) has concluded plans to violently rig the March 18 election, stressing that the reverse is the case. “Our attention has been drawn to a purported petition by the desperate gang of former APC members that have hijacked the Labour Party in Abia State, titled, Threat by the PDPled Government in Abia State to violently rig the proposed March 18th Governorship Election in Abia State, and we wish to state that it is another act of desperation by deceptive scare mongers doomed for electoral defeat.

“In the good old days, a thief will run even when nobody is pursuing him. Obviously members of the Labour Party in Abia are still living in that era, hence they are running even when nobody is pursuing them. They are frequently raising false alarms against others, while plotting exactly the same thing. “This has always been the character and tactics of the desperate serial losers that have currently taken over the Labour Party platform in Abia State after failing miserably, sojourning in the APC and APGA,” the Council said.

