News

LP will be defeated as Obi will not be on ballot –Abia PDP

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on LP will be defeated as Obi will not be on ballot –Abia PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has said that the Labour Party (LP) in the state will face thorough defeat during the Governorship and the state House of Assembly elections. The PDP, in a statement signed by Michael Nwabueze for its Campaign Council in Abia, said that Abia people are aware that Mr Peter Obi, who made the majority of them vote for the LP on February 25, will not be on the ballot next Saturday and that they will troop out to vote for the PDP. The PDP Campaign Council berated LP in Abia for alleging that it (PDP) has concluded plans to violently rig the March 18 election, stressing that the reverse is the case. “Our attention has been drawn to a purported petition by the desperate gang of former APC members that have hijacked the Labour Party in Abia State, titled, Threat by the PDPled Government in Abia State to violently rig the proposed March 18th Governorship Election in Abia State, and we wish to state that it is another act of desperation by deceptive scare mongers doomed for electoral defeat.

“In the good old days, a thief will run even when nobody is pursuing him. Obviously members of the Labour Party in Abia are still living in that era, hence they are running even when nobody is pursuing them. They are frequently raising false alarms against others, while plotting exactly the same thing. “This has always been the character and tactics of the desperate serial losers that have currently taken over the Labour Party platform in Abia State after failing miserably, sojourning in the APC and APGA,” the Council said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra guber: INEC bans church, police station campaigns

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has banned parties from holding campaign rallies on church premises, police stations and public offices ahead of the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State. Also, the election body warned parties not to compromise the COVID-19 pandemic protocols as directed by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 pandemic. It […]
News

Group blames Nigeria’s insecurity on political exclusiveness

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Nigeria Political Science Association (NPSA) has stressed the need for the political class to imbibe the culture of inclusiveness to enable the country to overcome its security challenges. Addressing journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State on the state of the nation, NPSA National President, Prof. Hassan Saliu, said all forms of security challenges across the […]
News

CDD: Mock accreditation records 58% late arrival of INEC officials

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), an election monitoring group, said it observed late arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in last weekend’s mock accreditation, in 58 per cent of the polling units monitored. INEC on Saturday, conducted mock accreditation in 437 polling units across the country to test the functionality […]

