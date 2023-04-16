2023 Elections Politics

LP Wins Ogbaru NASS Election In Anambra

The candidate of the Labour Party  (LP), Mr Afam Ogene has been declared as the winner of the Ogbaru Federal Constituency election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that the election was declared inconclusive by the electoral body following the cancellation of 45 polling units in the area and called for a supplementary election which was held last Saturday.

Before the election, the Labour Party candidate was leading with 1125 votes ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Announcing the result of the election the Returning Officer, Prof Kingsley Uboji of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka said, “Candidate of the Labour Party Mr Victor Afam Ogene scored a total of 10,851 votes to defeat the candidate of PDP, Mr Chukema Onyema who scored 10,619 while the candidate of the APGA, Mr Arinze Awogu scored a total of 10,155 votes.

With this result, the Labour Party won a total of six Federal House of Representatives seats in Anambra state followed by APGA which won four seats while the Young Progressives Party YPP won one seat and PDP could not win any seat.

According to Ogene shortly after he was declared the winner the outcome of the election is an infection that the wishes of the people of Ogbaru Federal Constituency prevailed adding that his victory is a challenge to provide effective representation in the next four years.

