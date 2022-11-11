LPG: MAN urges investors to liaise with CBN on special fund

In a bid to improve Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), otherwise known as cooking gas, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged members of the Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) to liaise with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure disbursement of loan facilities from special gas fund (National Gas Expansion Programme Framework) to competent investors in the LPG value chain. The move, according to MAN, will not only boost production, sustain supply to the domestic market and increase utilisation, but will also substantially increase LPG in the next 15 years.

The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, said, currently, LPG production level in the country was far below the growing market demand. In fact, he stated that the LPG market was still largely untapped, with the operators needing substantial intervention funds from the apex bank to achieve prompt supply of LPG to the domestic market and increase utilisation. Ajayi-Kadir said: “It is estimated that once the market is developed, it is expected to contribute considerably to our economy. “The forecast of LPG demand is estimated to substantially increase in the next 15 years.

There is, therefore, a need to put in place reliable and efficient production and supply system, financial and fiscal policies that will guarantee the attainment of the expected demand. “The association (NLPGA) should liaise with CBN to ensure disbursement of loan facilities from special gas fund (National Gas Expansion Programme Framework) to competent investors in the LPG value chain.” Speaking further, the MAN DG described LPG as fuel gas, which is produced from crude oil and extraction from natural gas. He said its uses varied from heating purposes, production of aerosol propellant, input to petrochemical industry and as a refrigerant. Also, he added that LPG was a convenient, portable energy source that is easy to transport and store. LPG is adjudged by some to be the most clean, versatile and environmentally friendly fuel. Speaking on the historical perspective of LPG in the country, Ajayi-Kadir said: “In the last 20 years, LPG consumption in Nigeria was the lowest in West African sub region.

“The dormant state of the refineries resulted in low LPG supply; alternative energy sources such as kerosene, inadequate infrastructure, logistics and lack of sensitisation were all contributory to the low consumption. “However, in 2003, Nigeria was producing. large quantities of LPG from producers and this quantity was exported while domestic consumption came mostly from import.

“On one hand we are producing and on the other hand we import for domestic market. As a result of this sorry state, the Federal Government set up a Presidential Steering Committee on LPG (under the chairmanship of the Special Assistant to the President on Petroleum Matters), which carried out studies in conjunction with the World Bank.” Government’s interventions opened up and broadened the LPG domestic market that witnessed transformation from 2004 to date.

He said: “In summary, the effect of the intervention resulted in the producers (notably NLNG) dedicating certain quantity of LPG for domestic market, accommodate smaller vessels into jetties, increased new entrants into the domestic LPG market, leading to an increase in retail outlets, increase in coastal storage facilities, and logistics fleet. “There was also an increase in awareness and benefits of using LPG over competing fuels. “These factors greatly increased LPG consumption with population growth and urbanisation of cities also boosting consumption. “Over the period of 15yrs, LPG consumption moved from less than 60,000 metric tons per annum to above 1,300,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA).” The production of LPG is mainly from two sources. Extraction from natural gas and refining of crude oil. Nigeria LNG is presently the main producer/supplier of LPG from natural gas processing while the second source contributes zero due to non-functional refineries. Development of natural gas processing plants, which could have provided large volumes of LPG was insignificant despite huge proven natural gas reserves of about 200Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF).

