LPG: Nigeria corners N578.59bn from global market

NLNG moves to meet 1.2m tonnes demand

As the average price of LPG hits $861 per metric tonne, Belgium, Algeria, Equatorial Guinea and other four countries will lose N578.59billion ($1.03billion) from gas export to Nigeria in 2022. Other exporters are United States, Benin, India and France.

This is coming as the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has approved the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or Propane & Butane to Nigerian market 100 per cent. Nigeria’s huge gas resources are estimated at 203.16 trillion cubic feet. According to the company’s General Manager, External Relations & Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, NLNG will prioritise the domestic market of its butane production in 2022 in order to meet consumers’ demand of 1.2 million metric tonnes or (96 million 12.5kilogrammes cylinders) and to support the Federal Government’s Gas initiative. NLNG is currently the highestsingle supplierof LPG intothedomesticmarket, with an estimated 400,000 metric tonnes (32 million 12.5kg cylinders) supplied, while other companiesimportedover740, 675 tonnes between January and August, 2021.

Some of the importers are Algasco LPG Services Limited, asubsidiaryof Vitol, Stockgap FuelsLimited, MatrixEnergy, Greenville Natural Gas, Ever Oil, PNG Gas Limited, Ashtavinayak Hydrocarbon Limited, Prudent Energy and Services Limited and NIPCO. The companies also imported 675,814.72 tonnes in the sameperiodin2020, indicating an increase of 9.6 per cent. Data from the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) revealed that the bulk of LPG consumed in the country were imported from abroad because of the increasing demand. InAugust2021,55.4per cent of the 85,264.803tonnes supplied nationwide was imported from the USA, Algeria and Equatorial Guinea, while 44.6 per cent came locally as price of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas, which sold for N4,000 atthebeginning of 2021roseto N6,700 in August, 2021.

Of the 35,397.221 tonnes of LPG sources locally in August, 2021, the report stated that NLNG supplied 3,634.401 tonnes; NIPCO, 9,383.680 tonnes; Algasco, 4,107.667 tonnes and Stockgap Fuels Limited, 9,058.139 tonnes. Also, the PPPRA report said that in August 2020, a totalof 123,554.329metrictonnes of LPG was supplied in Nigeria, by six companies, out of which 88,157.108 tonnes were imported, while 35,397.221 tonnes were sourced locally from NLNG. It noted that the volume of cooking gas imported into the country in August, 2020, by four companies, represented a rise of 44.44 per cent, compared to 61,035.814 tonnes imported in July, 2020, leading to an increase of 7.71 per cent when compared to 81,848.585tonnes imported in August, 2019.

