LPG: Nigerians’ dependence on U.S., Argentina gulps N370.5bn

One year after, Nigeria is yet to meet the 1.2 metric tonnes of LPG demand locally as the country still depends on United States of America and Argentina for the importation of 750,000 tonnes of cooking gas valued at N370.5 billion ($570 million). Price of LPG in the global market is $760 per metric tonne as at August 16, 2022. Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited had planned to enter into the Nigerian domestic LNG supply space from 2022, but currently, the country still imports the product to meet local demand. According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data, only two vessels berthed in two ports with 18,000 tonnes of cooking gas this month. Alfred Temile with 13,000 tonnes arrived Onne Port with LPG on Friday, while Monjasa Ranger was moored at Kirikiri Lighter terminal (KLT) Phase 3b with 9,000 tonnes of the fuel, leading to low supply and scarcity in the country. In its latest report, the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) explained that the price of LPG rose by over 100 per cent year-on-year. On a month-on-month basis, it noted that the average retail price for refilling five kilogrammes cylinder of cooking gas had increased by 7.57 per cent. The bureau’s price data for June 2022 revealed that the price of LPG increased from N3,921.35 recorded in May 2022 to N4,218.38 in June 2022, a 103.93 per cent increase from June 2021, when a 5kg gas was sold for N2,069. The report stressed that Adamawa recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder cooking gas with N4,650, followed by Gombe with N4,566 and Niger with N4,540, while Zamfara recorded the lowest average price with N3,700 during the period as Yobe and Kano had N3,820 and N3,875 respectively. Also, the bureau stated that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas rose by 8.70 per cent on a month-onmonth basis from N8,726.30 in May 2022 to N9,485.91 in June 2022. On a year-on-year basis, it said that the price rose by 121.17 per cent from N4,289.05 in June 2021. Despite this, a total of four vessels have ferried out 280,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas out of the country between August 19 and 20, 2022. According to NPA data, LNG Abalamabie, with 77,000 tonnes; LNG Rivers, 63,000 tonnes; LNG Akwa Ibom, 63,000 tonnes and LNG Port Harcourt, 77,000 tonnes have departed the Bonny Liquefied gas plant, Onne, to various destinations in Europe. Also, the shipping data indicated that five ships laden with 364,779 metric tonnes left Onne Port to Europe in June. It noted that Gaslog with 67,000 tonnes; MARAN Gas Sparta, 80,000 tonnes; LNG Kano, 66,000 tonnes; BW Pavilion Vanda, 71,779 tonnes and Pan Americas, 80,000 tonnes departed to Europe as Nigeria, which accounts for 14 per cent of the EU’s LNG demand is expected to supply 30 per cent of gas to the continent in the long term. In 2021, Nigeria reported 23 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas exports to the EU, however, NLNG Limited complained that it had lost almost $7 billion revenue so far in 2022 due to shortage of gas supply linked to increasing security challenge, which has hit the oil and gas companies in the country. It would be recalled that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) had revealed that a total of 61,884.291 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was imported in March. This indicated that the total gas import rose by 107.61 per cent from the 29,807.591 tonnes imported in February, adding that the United States of America and Argentina topped the suppliers of the commodity to Nigeria.

