LPG price hike: Retailers seek FG’s intervention

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers (LPGAR) branch of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) have decried the return of increment in the prices of cooking gas across the country. National Chairman, LPGAR, Mr Michael Umudu, made this known in a statement in Lagos. Umudu said Liquefied Petroleum Gas, also known as cooking gas, had increased by about N1,000 for 12.5kg size and N80 for 1kg within the last two weeks across the country. He said: “Consequently, the price of the average size cylinder (12.5kg) is now being sold at about N8,500 from N7,500 two weeks ago in Lagos and neighbouring states.

“Similarly, in parts of northern Nigeria, Southeast and South-South, the price has risen to N9,000 and N9,500 from N8,000 and N8,500. “Prices at the depots have similarly risen to about N11 million for 20 metric tonnes from N10 million and less sold about two weeks ago. “The worrisome aspect of this development is that it has continued to rise on daily basis for weeks now, but began to escalate in the last one week, leading to significant increases in both depots and retail outlets.” Umudu recalled that a similar price rise had occurred in 2021, leading to the sale of 12.5kg gas cylinder up to N10,000 in late November and early December 2021, amidst supply shortages. He said: “The union, therefore, expects government to come up with clear policy direction for the development of LPG in the country to forestall the ugly situation.

“LPG, as a clean energy, has steadily been embraced by low income earning Nigerians in the last seven years, against previous years when it was seen as the preserve of the rich. “The branch union considers as an irony that such price rises are happening at the time when government is, through policy statements, assuring Nigerians of adequate supply of the product at affordable prices.” Recall that last year, the Chief Executive Officer of Eco gas Energy Resources Limited, one of the major processors and distributors of LPG in Nigeria, Chief Shina Luwoye, said 60 per cent of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) consumed in Nigeria is imported. Despite the Federal Government’s efforts to deepen the adoption of LPG, which have been yielding results, he stated that the recent uncontrollable north pole movement in the LPG market price curve remains a major threat to the domestic LPG market.

“We can boldly see this through the high demand for the product. Even my aged mother who hitherto forbids her tenants from using cooking gas now uses LPG for cooking. The gains we have recorded, which now make more people demand gas, shows that we have done well as a country in terms of gas. Unfortunately, the recent uncontrollable north pole movement in the LPG market price curve is a major threat to the domestic LPG market. “What we are now experiencing with gas also has elements of general price increase/inflation in Nigeria that is affecting the nation in general and other petroleum products. And, because just 40 per cent of demand for LPG is being supplied locally.”

