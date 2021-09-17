News

LPG production volume increases amidst hike in gas price

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

As Nigerians continue to grapple with the rising price of cooking gas, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has declared a significant increase in the volume of locally produced Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). A statement signed by the Executive Secretary, PPPRA, Abdulkadir Saidu, said in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, that out of the 85,264.803 metric tonnes (MT) of LPG supplied nationwide in the month of August, 38,040.457 MT was sourced locally.

According to him, the increase in the production of LPG locally is an indication of government’s commitment in promoting gas penetration to ensure a clean source of energy for cooking, power generation and transportation, which had commenced since the declaration of the “Decade of Gas”, by President Muhammadu Buhari the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva. The statement gave the breakdownthus:“ThePPRA report of LPGsupplied in August 2021, indicates that a totalof 85,264.803metric tonnes (MT) of LPG was supplied nationwide.

“A breakdown of the supply report shows that 38,040.457 MT was sourced locally by Ever Oil, Stockgap, NIPCO, 11 plc, Greenville Natural Gas, PNG Gas Ltd, NPDC and Ashtavinayak Hydrocarbon Ltd, while 47,224.346 MT was imported by NIPCO, Matrix, Algasco, Techno Oil, Prudent, A.A Rano, Stockgap.”

