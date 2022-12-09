LP’ll break PDP’s stranglehold on Enugu in 2023 – Chukwu

Oyibo Chukwu, a lawyer, is the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Enugu East senatorial election. In this interview with KENNETH OFOMA, he speaks on his chances in the election and other issues concerning the 2023 general election

What informed your decision to contest for Enugu East senatorial district seat and what will you bring to the table if elected?

The main reason for my quest to represent my people is because of the passion to serve and indeed, I have had the opportunity of offering service to my people under the old Nkanu Local Government Area before the split into Nkanu West and Nkanu East, when I represented them at the Constituent Assembly. I also had the opportunity of having served at a very low and humble level as an administrator and supervisor for health in the old Nkanu Council. So, what I’m trying to do is a progression to serve my people at a higher level. As you could see, the current leadership both at the state and the senatorial level is tittering.

They have betrayed the trust and confidence reposed in them. You noticed that the dumbest representations that we have had come from this part of the country because of their involvement in rot, corruption and decay, they did not have the courage to offer active and courageous representation for the people that they are supposed to be serving. Many of them have gone to the National Assembly, including my opponent in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, to orchestrate dumbness. Many of them have been dumb instead of speaking out for our people. This is because of piles of skeletons they have in the cupboard. Secondly, you discover that constituency projects are diverted. And thirdly, I dare say that these people have run out of ideas, they are tired after 23 years of superimposing themselves on our people against the run of the electoral manifestations of our peoples vote.

You are going to face a stiff competitor in a former governor and incumbent senator, who is running for a third term given his resources and being the party in power in the state. How do you think you can overcome this challenge?

No doubt, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani is a well-known politician in Enugu State, but fortunately for me, he is running against the wind and the tide. What the Peter Obi phenomenon, which represents the new direction of Nigerian politics epitomized in the impetus the young ones have given and injected into Nigerian politics cannot be easily dismissed and this is working in my favour. Besides, my opponent, with all due respect to him, is a tired man and he has run out of ideas. We need some form of freshness in our body politics. And that is why in all humility, even at the risk of being immodest, I believe that I have at this point in time, more acceptability, amongst our people that he can ever garner in this election.

When you say Nnamani has not performed, one will expect to hear from you those areas you feel he has failed and then what you are bringing on board that can make an average Enugu East person begin to look your way?

First and foremost, an elected senator not only represents his primary constituency, which is his senatorial district. He also represents the zone and indeed the entirety of the Nigerian people in the Senate. My opponent in the PDP has failed woefully in this regard. You noticed for instance that in the first one year before his nomination as PDP candidate for the 2023 elections, he attended Senate sessions for only 19 times in the whole one year.

That is disturbing, unfortunate and indeed portends lack of commitment to the office for which he was elected and he swore to serve. Secondly, one may wish to interrogate the quantum of constituency projects he has attracted to our senatorial zone. My answer is virtually nothing. The motorcycles that were brought under his care, I understand ended up in the hands of some workers in the Renaissance University.

Even the road project that was supposed to serve Enugu East senatorial district also ended up being moved to serve the same university and he owns the university. Thirdly, I have not heard him make an informed contribution on the floor of the Senate that will serve the interest of Ndigbo as a race. For instance, they were there when the great Igbo race was excluded from the provision of the railway which was built from Port-Harcourt to Mardi in Niger Republic. They pretended as if they didn’t know what was happening. All this while they were in government, we were excluded from having direct contact with the outside world by the nonprovision of an international airport of international standard in the South-East.

If and when I’m elected as a senator, I will make myself accessible. Some of these people are riding high horses whereas they are supposed to be servants of the people. As senator, I’m going to hold town hall meetings with our people and engage them, so that their aspiration can be tackled and fulfilled. I have no skeleton in my cupboard, so I have no fear whatsoever engaging the other power blocs, so to speak, that are represented in the Senate. I shall at all times ensure that indeed the aspiration of the people of Enugu East senatorial zone is achieved.

As you go about your campaign, are you not worried over attacks on Labour Party members in some parts of the state and country?

Of course, it is worrisome to any peace conscious Nigerian who wants a clear departure from the old order. Nigeria’s political history, unfortunately, is riddled with political violence and that should be a thing of concern to every reasonable Nigerian. And we have seen political leaders prompting their followership to unleash violence on political opponents. I pray that the 2023 national elections will be peaceful, free and fair.

Tribal politics in Nigeria is a big issue. What’s your take on it?

Of course, any true Nigerian who is patriotic and loves this country should be worried. It’s unpatriotic and un-Nigerian and runs against the spirit, the intent and the wordings of the constitution that provides very expressly that no one should suffer discrimination by reason of tribe, religion or gender. What Atiku Abubakar has said about northerners not voting the Igbo and Yoruba is unfortunate and is unbecoming of a national leader, and one who has served in the capacity of the vice president of this country, and it hould be condemned by every wellmeaning Nigerian.

But let me say that what he has said is not new because it’s in line with his political antecedents and history. And you discover that when he was given the opportunity of sitting over the privatization of Nigerian assets, most of it was sold to the northerners and his cronies. Secondly, it’s not surprising that when it is politically obvious and moral that the presidency should come to South-East, he is one of those who were the spearhead to thwart that move and quest for an Igbo presidency. His ambition blinded him and he insisted to run even though he knew it was the turn of the South East.

I hope that northerners, the mainstream leadership in the North will ignore him and drive for a united Nigeria. It’s no doubt that Peter Obi, comparatively speaking, is the first among equals among the presidential candidates. And there is no doubt also that he is a detribalized Nigerian who will serve the interest of all Nigerians. Therefore I urge all Nigerians of whatever political or ideological inclinations or religious hue to support Obi and Labour Party because we are going to bring a new and positive dimension into Nigeria’s politics that will embrace all Nigerians, satisfy all our aspirations and even suit and massage our differences.

Other parties have been using the issue of structure against your party. To you, what does structure mean?

Doesn’t structure in political party parlance mean the people? The Labour Party has that in abundance. It is only the Labour Party that has this army of supporters both young and old, who have sustained selffinancing political processions in support of the party and our presidential candidate. The other parties are spending humongous amount of money trying to emulate Labour Party without success. Sometimes you just have a handful supporting either the APC or the PDP but in the case of the Labour Party, you find people who now want a new Nigeria coming together, financing themselves and holding rallies on behalf of and in support of the Labour Party.

How do you intend to break the hold of PDP on the people of Enugu State since 1999, and could you assess PDP performance in the state?

I want to say that PDP has had a very devious hold on Enugu State for the past 23 years and that stranglehold is about to be broken. Of course the reason for PDP being in power in Enugu State for 23 years is because there were no credible choices and the people were left in the lurch between the devil and the deep blue sea.

Now, credible options have been offered to the people of Enugu and indeed Nigeria in the party called Labour Party. So, we are going to present a new vista, a new era in Nigerian politics, where the aspirations of the various aggregating peoples of Nigeria will have their aspirations satisfied.

Coming to Enugu State specifically, the administration of Chimaroke Nnamani was bad enough but that of Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a complete disaster, a nightmare. Of course, in between, there was this seemingly attempt with Sullivan Chime’s administration to try to work for our people, supported by the World Bank. But in the seven and half years of Enugu State under Ugwuanyi, it has suffered retrogression, maladministration, misappropriation and monumental corruption.

