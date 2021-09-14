LPPC restores SAN status to Beluolisa Nwofor

The Legal Practitioners’ Privilege Committee (LPPC) has restored the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to Beluolisa Nwofor, which was earlier withdrawn from him.

The notification of restoration dated September 10, titled: “Notification of Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria,” was marked LPPC/ CJN/CH/M143/REIN/2021.

The LPPC said the decision to readmit Nwofor as a SAN was taken at its general meetingheld onSeptember 7. The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Chairman of LPPC, Justice Tanko Muhammad, signed the notification letter.

The letter reads in part; “Thisistoformally notify you that the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee at its generalmeeting heldonTuesday, the 7th day of September, 2021, consideredyourapplication for the restoration of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria on you, which was earlier withdrawn.

“After deliberations, the committee upon being satisfied that conditions for restoration have been met and in the exercise of the powers vested on it by the provisions of Paragraph 27 of the 2018 Guidelines for the Conferment of the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and All Matters Pertaining to the rank, resolved to restore the use of the rank in your favour with immediate effect.”

