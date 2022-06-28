LPPC shortlists 129 lawyers for elevation to SAN

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) yesterday shortlisted 129 lawyers for elevation to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN). Out of the 129 shortlisted candidates 73 are practicing lawyers, while 56 are from the academia. The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, who doubles as Secretary of the LPPC, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja . Bello said the 129 applicants underwent both the advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise. She, however, urged members of the public that have anything against the appointment of any of the candidates, to indicate so before 4pm of July 18, with 20 copies of such complaints in line with Paragraph 12(2) of the LPPC Guidelines, 2018. The statement reads in part: “The general public is at liberty to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence of the above applicants. “However, any complaint (s) presented to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee must be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposed to before a court of record in Nigeria.” Among those shortlisted, included lead prosecutors for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sylvanus Tahir; Samuel Kargbo; Yakubu Maikasuwa, and Ikechukwu Obeta. Others are the son of the Senate President in the First Republic, Orji Nwafor-Orizu, as well a the son of a former Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Ikani Kanu Agabi. Those equally shortlisted for the rank from the Academics, include: Dr. Fatihu Abubakar Abba, Assistant Professor Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar, Prof. Muhammad Taofeeq Abdulrazaq, Dr Adebayo Olugbenga Adaralegbe, Prof Funminiyi Abiodun Adeleke, Dr Ayodele Anthony Adewole, Mr Abraham Femi Afolayan, Dr James Atta Agaba, and Prof. John Alewo Agbonika.

