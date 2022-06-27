LPPC shortlists 129 lawyers for elevation to SAN

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) Monday shortlisted 129 lawyers for elevation to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

Out of the 129 shortlisted candidates 73 are practicing lawyers, while 56 are from the academics.

This was disclosed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, who doubles as Secretary of the LPPC, through a statement issued in Abuja.

Bello noted that the 129 applicants underwent both the advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise.

She, however, urged members of the public that have anything against the appointment of any of the candidates, to indicate so before 4pm of July 18, with 20 copies of such complaints in line with Paragraph 12(2) of the LPPC Guidelines, 2018.

The statement reads in part: “The general public is at liberty to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence of the above applicants. However, any complaint (s) presented to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee must be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposited before a court of record in Nigeria.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...