LP’s Ogene wins Ogbaru Federal Constituency poll

The candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Afam Ogene, was yesterday declared the winner of the Ogbaru Federal Constituency election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Recall that the election was declared inconclusive by the electoral body follow ing the cancellation of 45 polling units in the area, following which a supplementary election was held last Saturday. Before the election, Ogene was leading PDP and APGA candidates with 1,125 votes. Announcing the election result, INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof Kingsley Uboji of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka said; “candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Victor Afam Ogene, scored a total of 10,851 votes, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Chukema Onyeama, scored 10, 619, while candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Arinze Awogu, scored a total of 10, 155 votes.