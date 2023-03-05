LP’s upset and Obi’s political revolution

Skeptics are dumbfounded at the impressive performance of Labour Party (LP) in the just concluded presidential election. ONYEKACHI EZE says the party owes its fortune to Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate as the icon of a third force Obi

Labour Party (LP) escaped deregistration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the 2019 general election by whiskers. The party’s only one House of Representative seat was what saved it from joining the other political parties that were deregistered by the commission. In the presidential election of that year, Labour Party’s candidate managed to score a paltry 5, 074 votes (or 0.02 percent) out of the total number of 27, 324, 583 votes cast during election. That was not just a poor outing but a dismal performance.

Labour Party’s turn-around in just four years was believed as one of the wonders of our time. In actual fact, the turn-around was within nine months, thanks to the effort of just one man, Peter Gregory Obi! In the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 25 this year, Labour Party came third out of the 18 political parties that contested the elections. After the votes for the presidential election were counted and the result declared, LP’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, won 11 states and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the same number of states with his All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Obi also scored 6,101,533 votes, to Tinubu’s 8,794,726 votes and Atiku Abubakar’s 6,984,520 votes. LP’s victory is spread, so to say. The party won five states in the South-East; one state (Lagos) in South -West; three states in South-South, and two states and Abuja, in North Central geopolitical zones.

The party at the moment won six seats in the Senate and 30 House of Representative seats. It may win more after the result of the outstanding National Assembly election is declared. But most importantly, LP won the only senatorial seat in Abuja, the nation’s capital. And to think that this turn around happened within a short period of barely nine months is mind boggling. Obi left PDP on May 24, 2022 when it became obvious that he would not get the party’s presidential ticket, and joined the Labour Party on May 27.

He said on his official Twitter account, “…I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family. I invite all Nigerians to join me in taking back our country. Be assured that I’ll never let you down. “I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths who have joined me in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria. This project is yours and for the future of your children.

I am just a facilitator.” Unknown to many, Obi was about to transform a once moribund political party into the much talked about third force. And that was what later happened, as LP came third in the presidential election despite voter suppression, intimidation and manipulation the party and supporters suffered in the APC and PDP controlled states.

Few Nigerians gave the LP candidate a chance in the election. Many wondered where his votes would come comfrom, given the fact that his party is not in control of any state, nor is his lone elected House of Representative member, Michael Omotosho, a popular name among Nigeria’s lawmakers. Obi and his supporters were dismissed as people without structure whose noise making would end on social media. But he and his supporters, known as Obidients, turned their perceived weakness into strength.

They made maximum use of the social media, and despite the employment of social media gurus and deployment of huge sums of money by the APC and PDP candidates, Obi supporters outclassed them in media propaganda. Any attack on Obi on social media by any political opponent would receive more than 20 replies. For instance, when Obi’s state governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, attacked him in an open letter, and tried to write him off as unserious presidential candidate, he got more than he bargained for. Soludo’s promise of a second letter did not see the light of the day. Anambra where Soludo oversees as governor, voted massively for Obi, despite the fact that the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), the government in power in the state, also sponsored a presidential candidate. The party accused Soludo of betrayal, not knowing that it was beyond his power to deliver its candidate.

Billionaire businessman Prince Arthur Eze and newspaper columnist Sam Omotsaye, have not found their voice again after an attack on the LP candidate. Obi is said to be a stingy man who does not give shi-shi, compared to Tinubu and Atiku who have deep pockets ready to prosecute election and win anyone to their side. This, his opponents believed, would be a set back to the Labour Party’s candidate on the day of the election. But his die-in-wood supporters turned this into a joke: “we no dey give shi-shi!” People worked for his success expecting nothing. His supporters see the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cashless policy as an advantage. The candidate’s sterling performance in public debates and campaign theatrics endeared him to his supporters who readily put in both personal effort and resources to work towards his electoral success.

His choice of Dr. Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed as running mate further boosted his general acceptability among Nigerians, both young and old. Datti, an entrepreneur and educationist, also brought integrity to the campaign. Obi said his structure is the Nigerian people who have been impoverished by bad leadership the country, corruption, poverty and unemployment the country has witnessed since independence. He promised to take the country from consumption to production. “Let us stop the waste and start the saving!” Obi preached. On many occasions, LP supporters were attacked, some were even killed, but they endured the pains.

A lady, Jennifer Efidi, who was stabbed, insisted on voting during the February 25 presidential election. Obi commended “the commitment and resilience of Nigerians, even in the face of unwarranted and barbaric attacks,” and described them as “shining stars leading us to a new Nigeria!” Many Nigerians, including local and international observers, believed that the outcome of the presidential election was not true representation of the wishes of the Nigerian people. Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), one of the pro-democracy organisations that monitored the presidential election said “the process was affected by several loopholes.”

CDD in a statement by its director, Idayat Hassan, said it identified operational issues, poor communication by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), violence, voter intimidation and vote buying as some of the anomalies, which undermined the process.

These, the pro-democracy body said, might lead to a wave of litigation. CDD stated that “Nigeria is likely to see another wave of electoral litigation in its courts that will likely reverse some electoral outcomes and perhaps even impact on governance in the short-term. “The fact that some senatorial and Federal House of Representatives elections were uploaded also fueled rumours of vote manipulation.

“Despite optimism from both INEC and citizens that technology could be a game changer in Nigeria’s elections, the way the technology was deployed during results transmission in particular has arguably weakened the public perception of transparency and accountability, rather than strengthened it.” Yiaga Africa, another group that monitored the presidential election, expressed concerns over the delay by INEC in uploading polling unit results for the presidential election on its Election Results Viewing Portal (IReV). Yiaga Africa in its preliminary report, noted that “As of 10 pm on election day, results for the presidential election were not uploaded on the INEC portal after voting and counting ended in several polling units. “At 9:00 am on 26th February, INEC uploaded only 25,503 results for the presidential elections on the INEC portal.

“The delay in uploading the results undermines public confidence in the results transmission process as it deviates from the guidelines for the elections and it failed to meet citizens expectations.” It described the 2023 presidential election as “a missed opportunity” for Nigeria. Notwithstanding the outcome of the presidential election, Obi wave has sent many politicians to permanent political retirement. These include, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, his Abia, Benue, Plateau and Cross River State counterparts, Okezie Ikpazu, Samuel Ortom, Simon Lalong and Ben Ayade, respectively, who failed to win their senatorial elections.

The LP won Enugu, Abia, Plateau and Cross River, and substantial votes in Benue State, in the presidential election. The party won Nasarawa where the APC National Chairman comes from, and in Plateau, the home state of the Director General of the APC campaign council, Governor Lalong. Senator Philip Aduda, Senator Minority Leader, will not return to the Senate after his defeat by LP candidate Mrs. Ireti Kingibe, so also fromer Nasarawa State governor Senator Tanko Al-Makura, and House of Representatives Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu. Obi said he has enough evidence to recover his mandate in court. And many Nigerians believe him, because he was the first to reclaim a governorship mandate from the court. Nigerians are waiting to see how far he would go.

