LSDPC raised Lagos housing stock by 27,000 units in 50 years

It is five decades since the establishment of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) by the State Government, the corporation marked its golden jubilee yesterday with a special conference, where it took stock of its interventions in the housing and property market. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu graced the event with the theme: ‘Unfolding arms to join hands: Moving the Lagos Property Market Forward’. The corporation was established by Edict No. 1 of 1972 as a government agency charged with the mandate to develop conducive, modern housing schemes to meet the needs of low and middle-class families, while transforming the urban residential communities into a planned and habitable neighbourhoods. LSDPC, in the mid 1990s, expanded its mandate as its operation was commercialised for improved services. The corporation stopped receiving government subventions and by 2003, LSDPC became fully commercialised under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Sanwo-Olu administration’s housing policy repositioned the corporation’s operational guidelines, with LSDPC evolving to become an independently run entity and fully adopting the Public Private Partnership (PPP) strategy in provision of safe housing schemes for residents. LSDPC, in the last 50 years, has built and delivered over 120 housing schemes, raising the Lagos housing stock with 27,000 units of affordable homes scattered across the State.

