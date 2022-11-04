LSDPC raised Lagos housing stock by 27,000 units in 50 years

It is five decades since the establishment of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) by the State Government, the corporation marked its golden jubilee yesterday with a special conference, where it took stock of its interventions in the housing and property market. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu graced the event with the theme: ‘Unfolding arms to join hands: Moving the Lagos Property Market Forward’. The corporation was established by Edict No. 1 of 1972 as a government agency charged with the mandate to develop conducive, modern housing schemes to meet the needs of low and middle-class families, while transforming the urban residential communities into a planned and habitable neighbourhoods. LSDPC, in the mid 1990s, expanded its mandate as its operation was commercialised for improved services. The corporation stopped receiving government subventions and by 2003, LSDPC became fully commercialised under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Sanwo-Olu administration’s housing policy repositioned the corporation’s operational guidelines, with LSDPC evolving to become an independently run entity and fully adopting the Public Private Partnership (PPP) strategy in provision of safe housing schemes for residents. LSDPC, in the last 50 years, has built and delivered over 120 housing schemes, raising the Lagos housing stock with 27,000 units of affordable homes scattered across the State.
Related Articles
Understanding the New Shadow of Buhari at NEMA
Sometime in 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari effected a change in the leadership of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Not many understood the president’s mind, as it were. Not many also knew that the president wanted more from the operations of NEMA, being that critical government agency saddled with the responsibility of mitigating national emergencies […]
Maritime academy to become university
The Senate has passed a bill to upgrade the Maritime Academy, Oron, in Akwa-Ibom State, into a full-fledged University for Maritime Studies. In a presentation on behalf of the committee’s Chairman, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita (APC-Katsina), Senator Sandy Onuh (PDPCross River) explained that upgrading the academy into a university would help Nigeria in achieving the […]
Oyo: EFCC arrests 23 suspected cybercriminals in Ibadan
Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), have arrested 23 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State. According to Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, the suspects were arrested on Thursday May 12, at Apata, Jericho and Ire Akari Estate areas of Ibadan following credible intelligence […]
