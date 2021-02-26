Business

LSE welcomes Nigerian lender’s senior bond issuance

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ecobank Nigeria yesterday opened the market at London Stock Exchange via a virtual ceremony to mark the listing of its five-year fixed rate senior unsecured $300 million bond, the lender said in a statement. According to the statement:m, “the bond carries a coupon rate of 7.125 per cent, significantly below its Initial Price Thoughts of 7.75 per cent. The successful launch was three times oversubscribed and is the lowest coupon/yield by a Nigerian financial institution for a benchmark bond transaction since 2013.

It has an Issuer Rating of B- from Fitch Rating Agency and S & P. Citi, Mashreq, Renaissance Capital and Standard Chartered Bank acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners. “The proceeds will provide medium term funding and help to enhance the capacity of the Bank to support international trade and service across Africa.” Patrick Akinwuntan, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, said: “The strong demand for our bond shows the international appetite for the Ecobank franchise in Nigeria, its unique positioning for facilitating pan-Africa trade and the attractive opportunity for the many investors seeking to back world-class Nigerian corporates.”

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, the parent company of the Ecobank Group, provides the full suite of banking products, services and solutions through multiple channels to retail, commercial, corporate and public sector customers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Disconnection: EKEDC wants N1m judgement against it upturned

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, has appealed the judgement of an Igbosere High Court, which awarded N1million damages against the company in the case filed by one Sunday Babalola.   In a statement signed by EKEDC General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, the company appealed the judgement on the premise that it was inconsistent with […]
Business

Private sector: Dangote seeks 1% profits commitment to fund health

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has urged all operators in the private sector to commit one per cent of their profits to fund the health sector challenges in Nigeria.   This is to enable the country tackle crisis like the coronavirus pandemic successfully.   Dangote noted that such an allocation, which will be […]
Business Top Stories

IMF: Looming remittances decline will hurt Nigerian banks, others

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria are likely to see an increase in their cost of operations as well as a reduced ability to extend credit, if as widely projected, the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic leads to a drastic drop in remittance flows to developing countries, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The Fund made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica