LSEA announces partnership with IFERS

The Lagos State Esports Association (LSEA) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Institute for Education, Research and Scholarships (IFERS). The collaboration originated from the need to bring exposure to the youth of Lagos state, equipping them with skills relevant in the esports and gaming ecosystem as well as in digital technology generally bringing to bear the fundamentals of STEAM. The LSEA is a non-profit, fullfledged sports association established by the Lagos State Government under the auspices of the LagosStateSportsCommissionwith the goal of creating and sustaining a thriving esports and gaming ecosystem in Lagos State and Nigeria. The Institute For Education, Research, and Scholarships (IFERS), established in 2004, is an award-winning California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity organisation dedicated to improving society by conducting scientific and social research.
