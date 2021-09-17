Sports

LSEA announces partnership with IFERS

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Lagos State Esports Association (LSEA) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Institute for Education, Research and Scholarships (IFERS). The collaboration originated from the need to bring exposure to the youth of Lagos state, equipping them with skills relevant in the esports and gaming ecosystem as well as in digital technology generally bringing to bear the fundamentals of STEAM. The LSEA is a non-profit, fullfledged sports association established by the Lagos State Government under the auspices of the LagosStateSportsCommissionwith the goal of creating and sustaining a thriving esports and gaming ecosystem in Lagos State and Nigeria. The Institute For Education, Research, and Scholarships (IFERS), established in 2004, is an award-winning California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity organisation dedicated to improving society by conducting scientific and social research.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon unveils headline sponsor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been announced as the headline sponsor of Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon. Bukola Olopade, the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Project Consultants on the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon expressed his happiness on the support coming from the organisation.   “We are delighted to welcome Airtel on board […]
Sports

D’Tigers end 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers in style

Posted on Author Our Reporters

D’Tigers rounded off its 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers with a big 76-56 points win over Mali who struggled to cope with the offensive firepower of the team. The win which saw the team finishing strong atop group B on a 6-0 run was spearheaded by Nigerian basketball legend, Ike Diogu who posted a doubledouble […]
Sports

Agüero could miss first two months of season for Man City

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sergio Agüero’s knee injury could rule him out for another two months in a serious blow to Manchester City’s hopes of making a strong start to the season. The club’s record goalscorer has not played since limping out of June’s 5-0 win over Burnley and, when Pep Guardiola was asked on Friday how serious the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica