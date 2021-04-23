Business

LSETF boss lauds Sanwo-Olu on development

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Mrs. Tejumola Abisoye, has lauded the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for investing massively in infrastructural development, even as the national economy is still recovering from the effects of Covid-19.

The commendation was contained in a media statement released yesterday, following an interview granted by the Lagos State Governor to Channels Television, where he listed the many physical projects that his administration is currently undertaking. Mr. Sanwo-Olu said, amongst other things, that the Lagos Rail Project would cost over N100 billion, a project that is a first by any sub-national government in Africa.

Mrs. Abisoye said the courage shown by the Lagos State Government was the kind required to free the country and the continent from the shackles of economic slump and mass unemployment. The statement quoted her as saying, “I must say that I am particularly proud – as should every well-meaning Lagosians – of the unmatched fearlessness with which my Principal, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is leading the way.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

MAN: NBS’ report to reflect recession in Q2 ’20

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Downturn blamed on four-month lockdown Following the four-month coronavirus outbreak-induced lockdown, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the country’s economy will show some contraction in the second quarter of this year when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) releases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for the quarter. Acting Director-General of MAN, […]
Business

CBN reviews guidelines for PSBs’ licensing, regulation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Chukwunyem   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued new guidelines for the licensing and regulation of Payment Service Banks(PSBs). According to the  fresh guidelines posted on the apex bank’s website late Thursday: eligible promoters of PSBs  include banking agents; telecommunications companies (Telcos), through subsidiaries; retail chains (supermarkets, downstream petroleum marketing companies); postal services providers […]
Business

NBS: Food prices rose in February

Posted on Author Reporter

  Food prices rose generally in February, latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Friday. The NBS disclosed this in its report titled ‘Selected food watch’ for February 2021. Part of the report read: “Selected food price watch data for February 2021 reflected that the average price of one dozen of agric […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica