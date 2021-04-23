LSETF boss lauds Sanwo-Olu on development

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Mrs. Tejumola Abisoye, has lauded the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for investing massively in infrastructural development, even as the national economy is still recovering from the effects of Covid-19.

The commendation was contained in a media statement released yesterday, following an interview granted by the Lagos State Governor to Channels Television, where he listed the many physical projects that his administration is currently undertaking. Mr. Sanwo-Olu said, amongst other things, that the Lagos Rail Project would cost over N100 billion, a project that is a first by any sub-national government in Africa.

Mrs. Abisoye said the courage shown by the Lagos State Government was the kind required to free the country and the continent from the shackles of economic slump and mass unemployment. The statement quoted her as saying, “I must say that I am particularly proud – as should every well-meaning Lagosians – of the unmatched fearlessness with which my Principal, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is leading the way.

