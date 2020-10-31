LSETF partners Coursera on job creation

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has announced its partnership with Coursera, one of the world’s leading learning platforms to provide free access to high quality and job-relevant courses and certifications.

Set up primarily to equip the workforce with competitive, employable skills and training for global relevance, the programme tagged: ‘LSETFxCoursera Workforce Recovery Initiative’, is a fully sponsored online learning programme with access to 3,800 courses across 400 specialisations in key sectors such as digital and IT up skilling, healthcare, tourism, language learning and several other job sectors.

Commenting on the initiative, Executive Secretary/ CEO, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Mrs. Teju Abisoye said: “We are pleased to work with a global and foremost learning platform; Coursera in creating an impactful and scalable learning programme focused on offering high quality, jobrelevant online learning opportunities.

“This partnership aligns with our quest to equip our young population with relevant skills and capabilities that are at par with their global counterparts. “This initiative is in line with the global educational approach of remote learning and as a state striving to build a 21st Century economy, we are conscious of global solutions and are poised to apply similar approaches to create these desired results.” She further added: “Statista’s record showed that 49 per cent of students worldwide stated they had taken an online course in the last 12 months.

