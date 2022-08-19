News

LSPWC fixes potholes on Third Mainland Bridge, others

Lagos State Public Works Corporation has carried out maintenance work on sections of the Third Mainland bridge as part of its ongoing state-wide road maintenance and rehabilitation operations. Speaking during inspection of the work, the Corporation’s General Manager, Engr. Lateef Somide, said the Lagos State Government decided to provide the one-off intervention on critical sections which are not only slowing down traffic, but also lead to accidents in some cases.

Recall that the Third Mainland bridge maintenance is under the purview of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), He said: “This effort is in furtherance of Mr. Governor’s commitment to unhindered movement of persons and goods in Lagos in order to promote its status as the commercial nerve center of the country’’ Somide said his agency chose to fix the third main-land bridge between 9am and 4pm on Sunday when traffic is usually lighter on the corridor.

This, he said is in line with the Corporation’s sensitivity to minimizing inconvenience on road users whenever its men are on the road. Talking about the maintenance work recently carried out across the state, Somide said since the break of heavy downpour witnessed in the past weeks, the Corporation has continued to extend its operations to many parts of Lagos. He said: “Within the last two weeks, LSPWC’s presence have been felt in many parts of Lagos which include Emmanuel Keshi Street, Kosofe; Abdul Quadri Street, Kosofe; Sabo Roundabout, Ikorodu; Haruna Akintola Street, Ikorodu; Herbert Macaulay Street, Lagos Mainland; Barikisu Iyede Street, Lagos Mainland; Abiodun Sobajo Street, Lagos Mainland; First Foundation Street, Opebi, Ikeja”.

 

Our Reporters

