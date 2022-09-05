LSSTF Board member, Ogunsan, bags NAOSNP Man of the Year Award

Chairman of Executive Trainers Limited, Dr. Ayo Ogunsan has been nominated as “Man of the Year” by the National Association of Online Security News Publishers (NAOSNP).

The conference and award ceremony which will hold on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 under the Chairmanship of former Governor of Ogun State and respected media guru, Chief Segun Osoba, will attract people from all walks of life including top government officials, the diplomatic community, security experts and the youth.

The awardee, who is also a member of the Board of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), is expected to also serve as “Special Guest of Honour” at the National Security Conference and Awards with the theme: “Crime Prevention and Intelligence Gathering: Institutionalizing Citizen participation, Technology and Way Forward”.

Commending the organisers of the event, Ogunsan stressed that the role of the media cannot be undermined in the promotion of peace and unity, adding that the security agencies and other stakeholders will continue to work assiduously in securing lives and property across the country.

The consultant, who acknowledged the commitment of Governor of Lagos state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the protection of lives and property in Lagos State and environs, called on community leaders, the youth and civil society organisations not to relent in their efforts in supporting security agencies in a bid to expose criminals in the society.

Ogunsan urged the media to sustain its noble role in strengthening good governance and credible leadership at all levels, adding that global best practices must be demonstrated in the the practice of journalism for the sake of nation building.

The Board Member of LSSTF promised NAOSNP of his renewed dedication to the service of humanity, noting that the honour will motivate him to strengthen his humanitarian gestures in all facets of life.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...