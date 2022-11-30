Arts & Entertainments

LTF was created to encourage young artistes to showcase their talents – Graham-Douglas

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 edition of Lagos Theatre Festival (LTF), award-wining actress, producer, and executive director of the festival, Bikiya Graham-Douglas called on budding artistes and others to advantage of LTF to express themselves. She noted that LTF was created to encourage young artistes to showcase their talents and have confidence in what they do. Graham-Douglas stated this at the ‘Stakeholders Soiree’ held at the British Council, Ikoyi, Lagos, to announce the festival. “We are calling on content creators to apply and submit their works for 2023 edition which comes up on Feb. 2nd to 5th 2023.

“We want works that will positively inspire and influence the society. “It is time to figure out how we will keep on evolving as as a nation,” she said, adding that this time, they want works that will show that artistes had evolved as individuals, which maybe new expressions or old works. “It must be transformative but the bottom line is moving forward.

The production must be innovative, intelligent and very creative and all encompassing stage tenets background.” Speaking at the event, the LTF Board Chairman, Supo Shasore, said that it is good to give young artistes platform to showcase their talents.

“So for us to make it easily accessible, we have to continuously make it grow. Be able to draw them closer and encourage them to write our own story from their point of view,” he said. Lagos Theatre Festival (LTF), arguably, the largest performing arts festival in Nigeria and indeed West Africa, was created to promote theatre in unconventional spaces. It was created to promote theatre in unconventional spaces.

Through the festival, theatre makers and producers are supported to expand their practice beyond traditional theatre spaces by creating work that responds to any given space. The Festival was founded by British Council in 2013 as part of its ambitions of fostering exchange, collaboration and strengthen relationships between Nigerian and British artists through the presentation of high quality Nigerian and British theatre.

LTF 2013 was held at Eko Hotel, and featured four shows over one weekend; LTF 2014 held at Freedom Park also featuring 4 shows over four days; Following a break in 2015, LTF was re-launched in 2016 with the introduction of a fringe strand and it featured 109 shows in 19 venues working with 35 theatre companies during the 6 days of the festival. In 2017, the festival presented over 70 shows in 16 venues. The 2018 edition of the festival featured over 120 shows in 22 venues.

In 2019, the 6th edition was held from the 8th to the 14th of April, 2019, and featured 26 productions, with 103 events. British Council handed over the running and management of the Lagos Theatre Festival to an independent Board in 2019.

Since its inception in 2013, Lagos Theatre Festival has hosted six festivals, with 260 productions, 50 workshops and over 420 shows, and reached 42,800 physically and over 770 million online.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Daniel Uzodinma debuts with Oro festival in short film

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Fast rising Nollywood filmmaker, Daniel Uzodinma, has debuted a short film titled ‘Homecoming’. The short film which stars Femi Branch, Fe Doyin, Mide Saint, Ese Imasuen, Obi Blessing, Toyin Olatunbosun, Kenneth Amadi and Omoregie Tessy, follows the story of a brilliant university undergraduate who stumbles on an Oro festival ritual. As is infamously believed, women […]
Arts & Entertainments

Anita Joseph to marriage critics: You shall sink first

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Actress Anita Joseph-Olagunju has taken a swipe at critics waiting for her marriage to Fisayo Olagunju aka MC Fish to hit the rocks. The movie star, in a recent Instagram post, revealed the day she met her husband, she was quite dazed by his stage name. She said she decided they begin as friends which […]
Arts & Entertainments

NLNG names Adimora-Ezigbo, Literature Prize Board Chair as 2021 cycle begins

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme The Nigeria Liquid National Gas Limited (NLNG) has announced the appointment of Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, Emeritus Professor of English at the University of Lagos, as the Chairperson of the Advisory Board for the Nigeria Prize for Literature to flag off the 2021 cycle of the competition. The new Board assumed duties on Wednesday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica