LTF was created to encourage young artistes to showcase their talents – Graham-Douglas

Ahead of the 2023 edition of Lagos Theatre Festival (LTF), award-wining actress, producer, and executive director of the festival, Bikiya Graham-Douglas called on budding artistes and others to advantage of LTF to express themselves. She noted that LTF was created to encourage young artistes to showcase their talents and have confidence in what they do. Graham-Douglas stated this at the ‘Stakeholders Soiree’ held at the British Council, Ikoyi, Lagos, to announce the festival. “We are calling on content creators to apply and submit their works for 2023 edition which comes up on Feb. 2nd to 5th 2023.

“We want works that will positively inspire and influence the society. “It is time to figure out how we will keep on evolving as as a nation,” she said, adding that this time, they want works that will show that artistes had evolved as individuals, which maybe new expressions or old works. “It must be transformative but the bottom line is moving forward.

The production must be innovative, intelligent and very creative and all encompassing stage tenets background.” Speaking at the event, the LTF Board Chairman, Supo Shasore, said that it is good to give young artistes platform to showcase their talents.

“So for us to make it easily accessible, we have to continuously make it grow. Be able to draw them closer and encourage them to write our own story from their point of view,” he said. Lagos Theatre Festival (LTF), arguably, the largest performing arts festival in Nigeria and indeed West Africa, was created to promote theatre in unconventional spaces. It was created to promote theatre in unconventional spaces.

Through the festival, theatre makers and producers are supported to expand their practice beyond traditional theatre spaces by creating work that responds to any given space. The Festival was founded by British Council in 2013 as part of its ambitions of fostering exchange, collaboration and strengthen relationships between Nigerian and British artists through the presentation of high quality Nigerian and British theatre.

LTF 2013 was held at Eko Hotel, and featured four shows over one weekend; LTF 2014 held at Freedom Park also featuring 4 shows over four days; Following a break in 2015, LTF was re-launched in 2016 with the introduction of a fringe strand and it featured 109 shows in 19 venues working with 35 theatre companies during the 6 days of the festival. In 2017, the festival presented over 70 shows in 16 venues. The 2018 edition of the festival featured over 120 shows in 22 venues.

In 2019, the 6th edition was held from the 8th to the 14th of April, 2019, and featured 26 productions, with 103 events. British Council handed over the running and management of the Lagos Theatre Festival to an independent Board in 2019.

Since its inception in 2013, Lagos Theatre Festival has hosted six festivals, with 260 productions, 50 workshops and over 420 shows, and reached 42,800 physically and over 770 million online.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...