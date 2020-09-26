LTI reveals world’s best luxury hotel brands 2020

This is not just another world’s best list. Luxury Travel Intelligence (LTI) has taken the past 12 months to apply the perfect assessment process – a rigorously defined algorithm that measures the performance and values of luxury hotel brands. Our algorithm includes 123 touch points relevant to the luxury hotel sector. Each has its own weighted score value with a total maximum accumulative score of 4494. The 123 touch points relate to overall brand performance, rather than the performance of individual properties.

It’s all about a brand’s ability to deliver: Its passion, commitment, ethos and values, as well as the quality of its management and staff. Continuing investment and how well it is executed is also a major factor, particularly in regard to new properties and the refurbishment of existing ones. After due consideration, we have decided not to adjust our algorithm to encompass any aspect of the global COVID- 19 pandemic, as each brand’s response is still unfolding. However, once we have more insight, this may have an impact on our 2021 report.

This year’s results are reflected as percentages, with last year’s positions in brackets. 1. Six Senses 82.8% (8) 2. Aman 82.3% (2) 3. Auberge 79.3% (5) 4. Belmond 78.7% (1) 5. Mandarin Oriental 78.0% (2) 6. One&Only 76.6% (11) 7. Rosewood 76.0% (7) 8. Four Seasons 74.5% (3) 9. St Regis 73.3% (9) 10. COMO 72.8% (10) 11. Peninsula 72.1% (0) 12. Alila 69.9% (0) Other brands that rated sufficiently to be monitored throughout the year are (in alphabetical order) and beyond: Anantara, Banyan Tree, Dorchester Collection, Fairmont, Firmdale, Jumeirah, Oberoi, Park Hyatt, Raffles, Ritz Carlton, Rocco Forte, Shangri-La, Soho House, Taj and The Luxury Collection. Brands that currently have less than 10 properties (our minimum requirement) but rate highly when applying our algorithm are (in alphabetical order) Althoff Collection, Bulgari, Capella, Cheval Blanc, Maybourne, Montage, Nikki Beach, Oetker Collection and Soneva. This is an annual survey, announced in early September each year. According to the Co-founder of LTI, Jan Crompton: ‘‘No other organisation connects with the global luxury hotel industry as LTI does. We are out there 365 days a year, with our researchers engaging with everyone from CEO’s of the brands we have rated to thousands of management, staff and guests. ‘‘Primarily, this is all part of the process for creating our destination led reports for our members (affluent, discerning travellers) but it also allows us to utilise our findings to create this unique report. ‘‘Every year the process starts again – the results from previous years have no bearing on the following year. This does inevitably lead to volatility in each year’s results (such as this year), but this is a dynamic sector and we want to reflect what is really happening out there.’’

