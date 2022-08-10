Arts & Entertainments

Gbemisola Adeoti

which song do we sing
to the cacophonous sound
of gbedu’s larynx
tapped by viral fingers of
Covid?
with ancient skins out of sorts
dancing feet out of genre
broken cords robbed of chorus
broken legs blocked from
rhythm
we beckon the world to a feast –
endless wonders of an errant
era
that turns luck inside out
as all is locked down
upside down
untamed disaster unravels
before feasting eyes
before dithering ears
of conquerors and fraidy-cats
in this wandering era of wonders
our pot becomes a bulging
strainer
cooking tears and statistics
negative tone triggers laughter
positive tune sags the spirit
like a timeworn, drooping okra
in this straying season of
wonders
the living is locked
in pestilential dance
with a dis-ease, voyager of
death
but one day
in the twilight sleep of lockdown
Covid’s luck will take a deadly
plunge
down the hill of undying solitude.

 

