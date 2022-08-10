which song do we sing

to the cacophonous sound

of gbedu’s larynx

tapped by viral fingers of

Covid?

with ancient skins out of sorts

dancing feet out of genre

broken cords robbed of chorus

broken legs blocked from

rhythm

we beckon the world to a feast –

endless wonders of an errant

era

that turns luck inside out

as all is locked down

upside down

untamed disaster unravels

before feasting eyes

before dithering ears

of conquerors and fraidy-cats

in this wandering era of wonders

our pot becomes a bulging

strainer

cooking tears and statistics

negative tone triggers laughter

positive tune sags the spirit

like a timeworn, drooping okra

in this straying season of

wonders

the living is locked

in pestilential dance

with a dis-ease, voyager of

death

but one day

in the twilight sleep of lockdown

Covid’s luck will take a deadly

plunge

down the hill of undying solitude.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...