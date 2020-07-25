which song do we sing to the cacophonous sound of gbedu’s larynx tapped by viral fingers of Covid? with ancient skins out of sorts dancing feet out of genre broken cords robbed of chorus broken legs blocked from rhythm we beckon the world to a feast – endless wonders of an errant era that turns luck inside out as all is locked down upside down untamed disaster unravels before feasting eyes before dithering ears of conquerors and fraidy-cats in this wandering era of wonders our pot becomes a bulging strainer cooking tears and statistics negative tone triggers laughter positive tune sags the spirit like a timeworn, drooping okra in this straying season of wonders the living is locked in pestilential dance with a dis-ease, voyager of death but one day in the twilight sleep of lockdown Covid’s luck will take a deadly plunge down the hill of undying solitude.
Singer Annjay unveils new body shaper
Annjay Chioma, a multi-talented entrepreneur, has again launched a new beauty product called Anjaysexy Shaper. The entrepreneur, who at a young age, worked hard to make a name for herself in the Nigerian music industry, has found another passion in the beauty and cosmetics line. The newest addition to her beauty line is coming after […]
Social media didn’t make me –Toyin Lawani
Being in the limelight looks quite glamorous but it does not come without its downsides. Many times, celebrities are targets of online trolls who have made it their mission to drag them by their ears. Well, some celebrities also seem to be quite prepared for trolls as they also make out time to reply them. […]
American singer, Justine Skye calls out ‘She Is’ producers for photoshopping her photo into the movie
‘She Is’, one of Netflix’s newest Nollywood acquisitions is currently in the news but not for its glowing reviews. The 2019 romantic comedy starring Somkele Iyamah Idhalama has been called out by American singer, Justine Skye for an embarrassing blooper. Skye took to Twitter on June 23 to question the photoshopping of her face to […]
