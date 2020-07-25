which song do we sing to the cacophonous sound of gbedu’s larynx tapped by viral fingers of Covid? with ancient skins out of sorts dancing feet out of genre broken cords robbed of chorus broken legs blocked from rhythm we beckon the world to a feast – endless wonders of an errant era that turns luck inside out as all is locked down upside down untamed disaster unravels before feasting eyes before dithering ears of conquerors and fraidy-cats in this wandering era of wonders our pot becomes a bulging strainer cooking tears and statistics negative tone triggers laughter positive tune sags the spirit like a timeworn, drooping okra in this straying season of wonders the living is locked in pestilential dance with a dis-ease, voyager of death but one day in the twilight sleep of lockdown Covid’s luck will take a deadly plunge down the hill of undying solitude.

