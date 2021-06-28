Lucky Igbinedion becomes grand patron of foremost Benin Club

Benin City the capital of Edo State came to a standstill on Saturday morning as a foremost Benin recreation Club honoured one of its own with the highest honour of the club on the occasion of a well attended 64th birthday celebration.

Crescent Sports Club, founded well over 40 years ago, bestowed the honour of Grand Patron Emeritus on one of it’s earliest members, a former two term Governor of the state, Lucky Igbinedion, as the club took time out to celebrate a worthy member as part of celebrations marking his 64 years on earth.

LuckyIgbinedion, afamed footballer and swimmer growing up, played for Crescent SportsClubas a teenager andhasremainedadedicated and financial member as the club transited from being a football team to a sports club boasting of facilities for football, tennis, table tennis and other sports.

Speaking at the end of an exciting barren draw novelty match organised between Crescent Sports Club and the All stars of Benin football club to add colour to the occasion, the President of the club, Ambassador Ehighalua Andrew, showered encomiums on the former mayor of Oredo for his dedication and loyalty to the club.

