Sports

Lucky Igbinedion becomes grand patron of foremost Benin Club

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Benin City the capital of Edo State came to a standstill on Saturday morning as a foremost Benin recreation Club honoured one of its own with the highest honour of the club on the occasion of a well attended 64th birthday celebration.

 

Crescent Sports Club, founded well over 40 years ago, bestowed the honour of Grand Patron Emeritus on one of it’s earliest members, a former two term Governor of the state, Lucky Igbinedion, as the club took time out to celebrate a worthy member as part of celebrations marking his 64 years on earth.

 

LuckyIgbinedion, afamed footballer and swimmer growing up, played for Crescent SportsClubas a teenager andhasremainedadedicated and financial member as the club transited from being a football team to a sports club boasting of facilities for football, tennis, table tennis and other sports.

 

Speaking at the end of an exciting barren draw novelty match organised between Crescent Sports Club and the All stars of Benin football club to add colour to the occasion, the President of the club, Ambassador Ehighalua Andrew, showered encomiums on the former mayor of Oredo for his dedication and loyalty to the club.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Iwobi primed to shine for Everton, Ancelotti against Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter

  Everton’s Alex Iwobi is only 24 but has already played for two of the most notable managers in the game, and he reckons Carlo Ancelotti and Arsène Wenger have a great deal in common. “Both of them really love football and always want their teams to have as much possession of the ball as […]
Sports

Messi faces hefty fine for missing training

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Barca Board split over negotiations with want away star Absentee Lionel Messi may rake up penalty to the tune of €595,000. According to Diario Sport, Barcelona have the right to suspend Messi’s salary if he keeps missing the training sessions without a good cause. A fine up to seven per cent of his monthly salary is one of the […]
Sports

Liverpool open EPL title defence with Leeds tie

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Champions Liverpool will face Championship winners Leeds United in the standout opening weekend game of the 2020-21 Premier League season. Championship play-off winners Fulham will host Arsenal, while West Bromwich Albion, the third promoted side, are at home to Leicester City. The opening round of fixtures will take place on the weekend of 12 September. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica