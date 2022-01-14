Lucky Nigerian journalist almost lost phone

It’s like one is in one of the red spot streets in the city. One of Nigerian journalists, Remi Sulola, almost lost her newlyacquired Iphone 13 Pro-max to pick pockets and the security men have warned us to be careful with our belongings as boys might snatch them. While going back to the hotel from the stadium two days ago, the former Super Falcons Media Officer was calling on her phone as a bike was approaching with one of the men on standby to snatch the phone from her, it took the quick awareness of others with her to avert the theft as they quickly called her attention the touts on bike. It was close. Apart from that, we have been enjoying peaceful atmosphere here with no incidence to report security wise.

