Lucky Nigerian journalist almost lost phone

It’s like one is in one of the red spot streets in the city. One of Nigerian journalists, Remi Sulola, almost lost her newlyacquired Iphone 13 Pro-max to pick pockets and the security men have warned us to be careful with our belongings as boys might snatch them. While going back to the hotel from the stadium two days ago, the former Super Falcons Media Officer was calling on her phone as a bike was approaching with one of the men on standby to snatch the phone from her, it took the quick awareness of others with her to avert the theft as they quickly called her attention the touts on bike. It was close. Apart from that, we have been enjoying peaceful atmosphere here with no incidence to report security wise.
Related Articles
Okowa storms Edo for NSF
…to lead Team Delta’s match past The sports loving governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, will today storm Benin City, the Edo State capital, for the opening ceremony of the 20th National Sports Festival. Making this disclosure to some leading journalists on Monday was the chairman Delta State Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, who […]
Olympic Trials and Invitation Relays: Amusan, Nwokocha, Okezie, shine on Day 2
It was a big disappointment for the fans that thronged the Yabatech Sports Complex Lagos on Friday, the Day 2 of the ongoing Olympic Trials and Invitation Relays, after the timer malfunctioned during the final of the women 100m hurdles. Everyone were looking forward to Tobi Amusan dropping the current African and National Record of […]
Messi helps out young blind Arsenal fan with pair of N2m OrCam glasses
Lionel Messi has come to the aid of a young blind Arsenal fan after sending the child a life-changing pair of glasses produced by OrCam Technologies. The Barcelona star has linked up with the Israel-based company to launch a partnership with them to increase awareness of the challenges faced by the blind and the […]
