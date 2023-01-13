News

LuckyBay Home boss’ silent charity aimed at eradicating poverty in the society

Founder, Chairman and CEO of LuckyBay Homes Nigeria Limited, Ujomu Lucky Ikechukwu, has said that he’d rather keep his philanthropic works away from the public’s glare, even as the company, LuckyBay homes is recognised as one of the silent major sponsors of events and projects in the entertainment industry, especially in the comedy sector.

“I spend nothing less than 25/30M naira yearly on philanthropy but the truth is that I don’t like taking pictures or even talking about it,” he was heard saying recently.

The company’s CEO in his first New Year interaction with journalists stressed that he prefers that his philanthropic activities remain in the background.

Up until February 2022, he was able to stay out of the limelight but his kind gesture to one of the Atlanta Olympic gold-medal winning Dream Team members, Kingsley Obiekwu who had fallen on hard times, caught the attention of the public.

The LuckyBay Homes boss who hails from same Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State, as Obiekwu was touched by the pitiful story of the ex-defender who had resorted to using his Nissan car for commercial transportation to earn a living for his family.

He reportedly gave Obiekwu the sum of one million naira, joining a handful of Nigerians who had extended helping hands to the former national team player.

Despite being publicity-shy, the MD/CEO of LuckyBay Homes found himself in the spotlight when the news of his benevolence leaked and was forced to make clarifications.

He had at the time explained: “When I heard about it, I just made contact to confirm the authenticity of the story. They sent me his (Obiekwu’s) contact and his account details. So, I just decided to make that donation to help him in his situation. ”

Since then he has kept his charity under wraps, although he had at different times disclosed plans to set up empowerment funds and to build a school in a bid to educate Nigerian youths.

His motivation, as he revealed, was the desire to contribute his quota to the effort to eradicate poverty in society.

 

