Luckybet launches mobile app

In a bid to provide the finest betting experience for millions of Nigerians, a leading gaming and entertainment company, Luckybet, has launched a new mobile app. According to the Marketing Manager of the firm, Anthony Onyemauwa, the app is designed to introduce users to the broadest range of offerings and opportunities in the sports betting market.

“From inception, our focus has been to create new and richer experiences for our users by connecting them to a world of endless possibilities. Our new mobile app is not only a demonstration of this commitment, it is a call for users to take charge of their individual destiny by exploring the opportunities offered by our innovative technology,” Onyemauwa said.

He added that: “The app is safe, secure, easy to use and generally offers an incredible user experience. It also boasts of a great variety of bets and competitive odds from both the domestic and global betting markets. By downloading the app, users are ushered into a world where they can change their own lives forever.” Onyemauwa explained that the app, which is also available on the web platform, provides users tons of betting options, including the highest odds on virtual games and 250% accumulated bonus. Licensed by the Lagos Lotteries Board, Luckybet is committed to empowering users to become luckier and live the life of their dreams.

Like this: Like Loading...