Business

Lufthansa begins flights to Nigeria after 8-month suspension

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Lufthansa welcomed its passengers at Lagos airport on board of its resumed non-stop flight from Frankfurt/Germany.

 

After having suspended its flight operations to Nigeria eight months ago following the travel restrictions due to COVID-19, the German Airline is back to Nigeria as the travel restrictions to Nigeria was recently lifted by the Nigerian government.

 

The leading German carrier in a statement said it would offer up to five weekly departures from Lagos to Frankfurt and starting on December 8 and also connect the capital Abuja with three weekly departures.

All long-haul flights depart from Nigeria in the evening as overnight flights, arriving in Lufthansa’s main hub Frankfurt in the early morning. This allows all passengers from Nigeria to get the full choice of con    necting flights to European, American and Asian destinations, leaving all from the same Terminal 1.

 

‘’Lufthansa always was and will stay dedicated to Nigeria, one of our key markets in Africa. As we have received the final permission to reopen our flight operations, we are happy to be the first airline to reconnect Nigeria directly to the center of Europe and on-wards to all other continents.

 

“We offer a considerable number of flights to the U.S. and Canada, allowing our Nigerian guests to have family members and friends again at reach throughout the world. Health and safety continues to be our top priority and we are committed to maintain a strict adherence to hygiene regulations for all our flights,” says Adenike Macaulay, General Manager Nigeria & Equatorial Guinea Lufthansa Group Airlines.

 

Lufthansa flight LH568, Frankfurt to Lagos, serviced by an Airbus 330-300, offers passengers seats in all three classes, including Business Class and Premium Economy Class.

 

After its arrival in Lagos this service will continue to Malabo /Equatorial Guinea. The nonstop flight will commence with three weekly departures on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to be increased to five weekly frequencies every day except Tuesdays and Sundays.

 

The return flight will be scheduled on the same days of operations reaching Frankfurt only after six hours flight.

 

LH594 will be the flight number for the resumed connection between Frankfurt and Abuja with three weekly departures. An Airbus 330-300 connects the Nigerian capital to the financial centre of Germany, Frankfurt, also with seats in three classes. Finally, it is planned that this flight will also resume service to Port Harcourt; however, this onward flight is not yet confirmed until the airport is reopened

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Forex: Analysts doubt CBN’s capacity to sustain interventions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Scepticism External reserves not adequate given dwindling oil prices   The naira’s recent appreciation against the dollar may be shortlived as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not currently have the capacity to sustain its interventions in the foreign exchange markets, analysts at CSL Research have said.   The local currency, which has been […]
Business

Agusto & Co. assigns ‘A’ rating to Fidelity Bank

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Agusto & Co. has assigned an ‘A’ rating to Fidelity Bank Plc with a stable outlook. The rating assigned reflects Fidelity Bank’s strong industry position as evidenced by its leading position in the tier 2 banking segment. According to the rating agency in a statement, the rating also considers the bank’s good liquidity position, strong […]
Business

Regulation: Ghanaian consultant rates CBN high

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

A Ghanaian banking consultant, Dr Richmond Attuahene, has noted that a strong banking sector is not just about reducing the minimum capital requirement to make it possible for more banks to spring up. He said it was a sector that needs strict supervision by the regulator to ensure that the players comply with all the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: