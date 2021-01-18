Luggage: Court orders Emirates Airlines to pay customer $1.630m, N50m

Barely 14 years after his luggage containing $1.630million was lost in transit while on Emirates Airlines to China, justice has come the way of a businessman, Mr. Orji Prince Ikem at the weekend as a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the Emirates Airlines to refund the missing $1.36million.

Besides, the court presided by Justice Muslim Hassan ordered Emirates Airlines to pay Ikem N50million in damages for “untold hardship and loss of earning” he suffered by the deprivation of use of his money from 2007 till date Ikem had in 2007 while on a business trip to China lost his luggage containing $1.69million in the airline’s custody.

However, the court’s verdict followed the plaintiff ’s nearly 14 years battle to recover two hand luggage containing personal effects and $700,000 as well as $930,000 in 18 bundles of $50,000 wraps each and $30,000 unwrapped cash. The court heard that the $930,000 belonged to another businessman, Olisaemeka Ugwunze, who wanted it delivered in China for purchases.

The plaintiff told the court through his lawyer, Chris Ekemezie, that at the departure lounge of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport Ikeja, Emirates Airlines staff requested that he handed the luggage to them for safe-keep in the cockpit, but he refused and insisted on keeping them himself.

They insisted on keeping the luggage for him considering the huge amount of money contained therein and that on arrival destination, the two bags would be handed over to him. After a prolonged argument and in order not to miss his flight he yielded and handed over the two hand carry-on bags to them which were tagged with numbers EK428682 and EK428683 respectively.

This, Ikem said was the last time he saw the bags and the money as the airline could not account for his four luggage on his arrival in Guangzhou,. Delivering judgement, Justice Hassan, who observed that the airline had failed to refute Ikem’s claims, said “I have read all the processes filed by both parties as well as their agreements and resolved that the only issue for determination is whether the plaintiff is entitled to the reliefs sought before this court.”

He went on: “A claim not controverted is deemed admitted, in this case the defendants did not call witness but rather rests its case on that of the plaintiff which means that all what the plaintiff claimed and their pleadings are admitted. “I hold that Emirate Airlines failed in his obligations to customer by not delivering the luggage containing the sum of $1.36million.

“On the whole I hereby make the following orders; an order that Emirates Airlines pay the plaintiff the sum of $1.36million. “An order that the defendant must pay the sum of N50million to the defendant as damages while parties shall bear their own respective costs.”

