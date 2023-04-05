Sports

Luis Enrique Travels To London As Negotiations With Chelsea Continue

Chelsea has organised further talks with former Spain and Barcelona Manager, Luis Enrique, who is set to travel to London after impressing during the first round of discussions with the club.

New Telegraph gathered that Chelsea who sacked Graham Potter last weekend after slipping into the bottom half of the Premier League made contact with Julian Nagelsmann and Enrique on Tuesday.

Enrique was a success at Barcelona and had a good run with the Spanish National team, his teams are known for expansive football with a lot of goals and Chelsea will be hoping he replicates the same if he ends up becoming their new manager.

