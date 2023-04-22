Lukaku Cleared To Face Juventus

Romelu Lukaku was dramatically cleared to face Juventus in the second leg of Inter’s Coppa Italia semi-final as Italian football chiefs rescinded the red card he received for standing up to racist abuse.

An intervention on Saturday from the President of the Italian FA (FIGC), Gabriele Gravina, brought about the cancellation of Lukaku’s second yellow card in the first leg of the Juventus tie.

That was despite the FIGC on Friday announcing the ban would stand, which was followed by an outraged response from Inter.

Gravina’s decision to subsequently quash the verdict was warmly welcomed by Lukaku, who said in a statement on Inter’s website: “I am really happy about this decision from the president of the FIGC, who has shown great sensitivity to the situation.