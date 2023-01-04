Lukaku hails Osimhen as the “best striker”

Belgium striker, Romelu Lukaku, hails Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, ahead of Inter Milan’s clash with the league leaders Napoli. Following his impressive performance for Luciano Spalletti’s squad, the Belgian believes the Super Eagles forward is the best striker and man of the moment.

This, however, follows comments made recently by Italian football legend Francesco Totti, who played exclusively for AS Roma, and former AC Milan and Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi. Totti, according to recent Soccernet.ng reports, stated, “The strongest striker in Serie A?

Osimhen is in my opinion” Inzaghi, on the other hand, agrees, adding, “He attacks deep, and keeps the ball, Osimhen is probably the best right now. beyond Benzema, who however is less of an area center forward and perhaps than Giroud”

The Super Eagles talisman has undoubtedly proven deserving of the praise, scoring 9 goals in 11 domestic league matches and currently leading the Serie A scorer board for the 2022-23 season campaign

