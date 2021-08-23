Sports

Lukaku punishes Arsenal as Chelsea win 2-0

Romelu Lukaku scored his first-ever Chelsea goal – almost a decade after his debut – as Thomas Tuchel’s team deservedly beat Arsenal. Lukaku, who was at Chelsea as a teenager, started at the Emirates after his £97.5m signing from Inter Milan and looks to have given the Blues an ominous new dimension.

 

His hold-up and link-up play caused Arsenal problems all day – and the Belgian duly gave them the lead. Lukaku was involved in the build-up and then finished the move from close range into an empty net from Reece James’ pass.

 

James got the second himself as he slammed the ball into the roof of the net from Mason Mount’s pass to make it two wins from two in the league. L

 

ukaku almost made it 3-0 but his header was tipped onto the bar by Bernd Leno. Arsenal, missing centreback Ben White through Covid, have now lost more London derbies in the PremierLeaguethisseasonthan last – after just two games.

 

It is only the third time Arsenal have lost their opening two Premier League matches in a season.

