Sports

Lukaku seals FA Cup win on seismic day for Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

On a seismic day in the history of Chelsea Football Club it was perhaps fitting that Romelu Lukaku, their record signing, scored the winning goal in a 3-2 FA Cup fifth-round victory at second-tier Luton Town on Wednesday (Mar 2).

For most of a damp evening at Kenilworth Road it seemed the European and world champions were going to suffer a humiliating exit, hours after Russian businessman Roman Abramovich announced he was putting the club up for sale.

But Lukaku, the epitome of Chelsea’s spending power in the 19 years of Abramovich ownership, slid in to convert Timo Werner’s low cross in the 78th minute.

News of Abramovich’s decision, amid growing calls for him to be hit by sanctions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, had the packed crowd abuzz before kickoff.

The Chelsea fans chanting his name were silenced after two minutes when Luton defender Reece Burke planted a textbook glancing header into the corner from a corner.

Saul Niguez levelled after 27 minutes but an intrepid Luton side restored their lead before halftime as Harry Cornick beat Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Luton looked capable of holding on for a giant-killing but Werner equalised in the 67th minute after being picked out by a lofted pass from Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Chelsea dominated the second half and Lukaku, out of favour of late despite his near 100 million-pound ($134 million) price tag, had the final say as the London side rebounded from losing Sunday’s League Cup final to move into the last eight.

Luton’s squad has a combined value of less than £20 million, according to website transfermarkt, compared to Chelsea’s near one billion and Chelsea’s three scorers alone were signed for a total of around £160 million.

Lukaku was bought twice with Abramovich’s money. He was sold for £28 million to Everton in 2014 and bought back for more than three times that figure.

Such eye-watering figures are why Abramovich’s announcement on Wednesday sent shockwaves through English football.

Manager Thomas Tuchel, who just over a year ago became the 11th full-time manager in the Abramovich era, said he had found out the news not long before the kickoff.

“We heard the rumours throughout the day and the TV is on in the hotel and the guys talk about it, so yeah it is big news,” the German told the BBC.

Asked if it was the right decision, Tuchel added: “I think every decision he takes is the right decision. It’s his choice, it’s his club, and it’s not on me to comment.”

Despite all the distractions, the game itself was a classic Cup tie with Luton, a club on the up again after tough times, giving Chelsea a mighty scare.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Palace win at Sheffield United to secure Premier League status

Posted on Author Reporter

*Impressive Leeds overcome Tottenham Crystal Palace secured their Premier League status for another season with a comfortable victory at already-relegated Sheffield United. Christian Benteke scored with a deflected shot after 67 seconds to claim his fourth goal in 10 games for Palace, and had chances to improve that tally. The Belgian striker, 30, had a […]
Sports

NPFL: Wikki Tourists’ bus burnt

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) campaigners Wikki Tourists FC were involved in an accident that left the team’s bus burnt to ashes along Kibo road around the popular forest area after Jos in Plateau State. The Bauchi-based outfit was on the way to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, to honour the NPFL match day 11 […]
Sports

‘B-word’ prompts fear, loathing for IOC and the Games

Posted on Author Reporter

  Skiers will ski, curlers will curl and medals will be awarded as usual at the Beijing Winter Olympics but the absence of any U.S. government officials will probably be a diplomatic sore for the host nation and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The American diplomatic boycott, especially on the back of claims of Chinese human rights […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica