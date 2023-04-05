Lukaku snatches late draw for Inter in fiery cup clash at Juve

Romelu Lukaku netted a last-gasp leveller in Inter Milan’s dramatic 1-1 draw at Juventus on Tuesday which left their Italian Cup semi-final all square after the first leg.

Belgium striker Lukaku rolled in from the penalty spot to keep both teams level ahead of the second leg in Milan later this month, before then being sent off following his celebrations in front of the home fans.

Juan Cuadrado thought he had given Juventus a lead to take to the San Siro in the 83rd minute of an intense match between bitter rivals in Turin which featured few goalscoring chances and ended with both teams at each other’s throats.

Cudarado and Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic were both sent off following the final whistle after a scuffle which continued as the teams went into the tunnel at the Allianz Stadium.

On Wednesday struggling Cremonese try to reach what would be a shock cup final spot when they host in-form Fiorentina.

*Courtesy: AFP

