Lukaku speaks on Man Utd’s strikers, Solskjaer

United set to offload some players

Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku, has said he “expected” Manchester United’s front three to prove their talents this campaign and praised his former club for a “good season”.
Lukaku netted a late brace, as the Serie A club booked their place in the Europa League final, with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday.
The Belgium international would have been facing familiar faces, if United had not lost 2-1 to Sevilla in their own semi-final.
It meant United ended the campaign trophyless under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But Lukaku feels the Red Devils are well positioned for success next season.
“United tried their hardest. I think they had a really good season, I think Ole did a good job, the players did really well.
“[Mason] Greenwood is coming through, [Anthony] Martial, {Marcus] Rashford, I expected all of that – I’m really happy for them.
“They look really good for next season, I have no doubt,” Lukaku told BT Sport.
Meanwhile, a  number of Manchester United players face uncertain futures with the club after returning to the UK on Monday, following their Europa League semi-final exit, the UK Mirror reports.
It was their fourth semi-final defeat in all competitions this season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he needs to strengthen his squad this summer.
United will, however, have to break the bank to land top target Jadon Sancho and are willing to sacrifice several players to fund a move.
It  is understood that Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot and Phil Jones are all for sale for the right price this summer.
Smalling and Rojo both spent the year out on loan and United will be hoping to get buyers.
Pereira and Lingard have been kept out of the team since Bruno Fernandes arrived in January and look likely to be surplus to requirements.
Jones and Dalot have also barely featured, with Timothy Fosu-Mensah reintroduced ahead of Dalot in the latter stages of the season as cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

