News

Luke Lintz: Building Personal Relationships With Clients Is Critical

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Growing up in the age of social media and in a completely digital world, Luke Lintz always found it very easy to communicate ideas and use social media to drive results in multiple industries. This motivated him to have his own e-commerce business early when he was just 16, so young that he was not even legally allowed to sign the ownership papers of the cooperation.

Luke started HighKey Technology Inc., a futuristic technology company, along with his brother Jordan Lintz. They wanted to transform the name HighKey into a sustainable business, even though many doubted their efforts.
Today, Luke is co-owner of HighKey Holdings Inc., a company that owns large equity positions in HighKey Technology, HighKey Agency, and HighKey Clout. They are all within the same industry, which the brothers define as social media real estate. They buy, sell, hold, and flip online real estate on a daily basis amongst all of their companies.

“My motivation over the years has grown and my purpose and view of life has completely changed.” Luke shares. “I am now focused on fulfilling my purpose of becoming a world leader with massive global influence.”
The Lintz Brothers care about creating the best products and services that they are capable of. For them, competition does not exist. Instead, what he cares about is what he has seen as a major barrier to entry in the digital marketing space, the fact that the average business has no idea how to capitalize their services on social media.

HighKey is also known for their very unique marketing strategy on social media that incorporates comedic videos and influencers. From their unique content, they have received a tremendous amount of hate across social media.
“To make an impact on a community you have to inflict some emotion, and that is exactly what we do with our social media content.” Luke says.

For Luke, branding is the number one most important thing in the world. He also believes that a personal brand is the most influential and underestimated technique in business.
“You are able to create relationships with thousands and thousands of people and then refer them over to your business, which replicates the best marketing imaginable… Word of mouth. With companies like Amazon, you will be forced into the commodity market if you do not establish a brand,” Luke stresses.
HighKey Agency Inc. has a very unique selling process that is based completely on referrals and word of mouth. Luke and his brother are able to do this because of the amazing service that they provide to their clients. They focus on building a personal relationship with the clients, which ultimately is what closes deals.
Moreover, Luke wants those who are looking to have their own business to understand that business is not a 60 meter track and field sprint, but is instead a full 26.2 mile marathon, that ultimately comes down to consistency.
“Consistently getting out of bed and crushing a 10 hour day of work. Consistently saying ‘no’ to going out with your friends. Consistently motivating yourself and improving,” Luke advises.
In addition, to successfully launch a business having the right mindset, extreme pain resistance, an unbelievable work ethic, and immense motivation is necessary. This has been the key to success for Luke and his brother.
Having started at just 16, Luke can now look ahead and know that he will continue to dominate the business industry with creativity and passion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Customs dismisses Asst Comptroller-General, promotes 2,634 officers

Posted on Author Adebayo Akomolafe and Abdulwahab Isah

The board of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) chaired by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has approved disciplinary action against two senior officers for acts of serious misconduct. While Assistant Comptroller- General (ACG) Aminu Dahiru, was dismissed for acts of serious misconduct, ACG Bashir Abubakar, was compulsorily retired for acts of negligence. The […]
News

Black Sunday:  Armed robbers kill two, accident claim three lives in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure

It was a black Sunday in Ondo State when suspected armed robbers invaded a popular filling station in Akure, the state capital, and killed two security men attached to the station.   This development came as three passengers died while three others sustained injuries in a ghastly auto crash along Ondo/Ore road in Odigbo Local […]
News Sunday Magazine Top Stories

Akande’s passion was for better Nigeria that guarantees equity, justice –Son

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

A business mogul and Agba Oye of Ibadanland, Chief Harry Ayodele Akande, finally succumbed to the cold hands of death early yesterday morning in Lagos after a brief illness at 77.   Late Chief Akande was an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents. He was the Chairman of Akande […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica