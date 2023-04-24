Luke Shaw: Rashford And Sancho Showed Amazing Confidence

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho stepped up third and fourth respectively for Manchester United at Wembley, where the game finished 0-0 after extra time, and were both successful from 12 yards as United prevailed 7-6 on penalties.

Recall that the United team-mates, along with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, suffered racist abuse on the back of missing penalties in England’s shoot-out defeat to Italy at the same venue in the Euro 2020 final.

Shaw, who was on the scoresheet in that meeting with Italy, believes his international and club colleagues deserve huge praise for stepping up and converting in the tense showdown against Brighton.

“I was next to Jadon. I said, ‘Whatever happens happens, just be confident. It’s part of football, things happen, these things happen,” Shaw said.